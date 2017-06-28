“Faith Runners: Living Life by Hebrews 11”: a thought-provoking examination of faith in Scripture. “Faith Runners: Living Life by Hebrews 11” is the creation of published author Wendy Howlett, the senior pastor of Blessed Family Covenant Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Wendy asks, “Are you a faith runner? What level of faith are you operating at? Do you find yourself operating outside of faith at times? Will you be able to finish your spiritual race?”

“Faith Runners” looks at living a life of faith through the book of Hebrews chapter 11. With deliberate examination of the Scriptures, this book will allow you to do the following:



Discover the purpose and strengths of living a life of faith.

Understand the different levels of faith and the importance of each level.

Be strengthened to maneuver through the vicissitudes of life with various types of faiths.

Examine how the saints of old achieved the impossible working with their faith level.

Identify the pitfalls of operation without faith.

Equip oneself for the marathon race of their spiritual life.

Like the strong, fast, long-distance Kenyan runners who train in their surroundings, readers too will be able to run the race of faith regardless of the terrains or adversities of this earthly life. “Faith Runners” will build one’s spiritual muscles so that they can run the race of life and cross the finish line with bold confidence in the race they have run.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Howlett’s new book is a thorough study of the essential qualities of faith as embodied in the Book of Hebrews.

View a synopsis of “Faith Runners: Living Life by Hebrews 11” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “Faith Runners: Living Life by Hebrews 11” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Faith Runners: Living Life by Hebrews 11”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.