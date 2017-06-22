This program highlights how the public and private sector partnerships can align with the Administration’s objectives for increased energy efficiency and job creation without burdensome regulations.

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced it has been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) energy savings performance contract (ESPC) by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Schneider Electric is one of 21 energy service companies awarded the $55 billion IDIQ contract to develop new infrastructure renewal projects at federal facilities.

“Schneider Electric is committed to providing the federal government with innovative ways to improve operations and enhance resiliency through energy and infrastructure improvements,” said Jeff Sherman, Director of Federal Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric. “We are privileged to continue helping federal agencies achieve their energy conservation and sustainability goals in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Under the contract, Schneider Electric will design and install water and energy efficiency, resiliency, energy security, and renewable energy projects at federal facilities and provide financing with no up-front investment required of the federal agency. This contract model reduces the amount of taxpayer dollars spent on energy and water, allowing the federal government to upgrade facilities and meet its resource needs without impacting the Treasury Department. The energy service company guarantees energy cost savings that are used to pay for the project over the term of the contract. The DOE expects the latest ESPC IDIQ contracts to be used for investments resulting in federal infrastructure improvements, energy savings and job creation.

“This program highlights how the public and private sector partnerships can align with the Administration’s objectives for increased energy efficiency and job creation without burdensome regulations,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “A key component is that these energy and water efficiency projects at federal facilities pay for themselves, and the hope is that all federal agencies will utilize this financing method to the fullest extent.”

Schneider Electric is a long-term DOE ESPC IDIQ contract holder and has developed award-winning federal infrastructure projects including an ESPC with the U.S. Coast Guard, which earned the DOE Federal Energy Management Program’s Project of the Year award. Additionally, Schneider Electric served as the energy management partner for the first federal building to achieve net zero energy through its ESPC project with the U.S. General Services Administration in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. To date, Schneider Electric has been awarded $330 million in DOE IDIQ ESPC projects.

ESPCs provide numerous benefits, such as achieving energy cost savings, increasing government facility resiliency, promoting energy security, and eliminating the need for federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. The public-private partnerships provide a framework that allows the federal government to leverage third party financing to modernize federal infrastructure and improve energy and water services.

