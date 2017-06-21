Progressive Dental will host a luncheon on June 24, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton Hotel during the Southern Academy of Periodontology (SAP) 2017 Annual Meeting in Sarasota, Florida. Uniting Bart Knellinger, Progressive Dental’s founder and CEO, and Dr. Gregory Toback, board-certified periodontist and creator of HP3, this luncheon will discuss how to acquire and convert more niche, high-dollar cases and compete in the ever-changing dental marketplace.

Developing the field of periodontology since 1920, the SAP is considered a premier periodontal society that serves a 10-state region. From June 22-25, 2017, the SAP will hold its Annual Meeting in Sarasota, FL to offer the latest strategies for successful periodontists.

Bart Knellinger and Dr. Gregory Toback will host a luncheon after the SAP Scientific Session. During the luncheon, Knellinger and Dr. Toback will combine clinical implementation and business concepts to examine how periodontal practices can overcome corporate dentistry, how to communicate with price shoppers and how to manage a declining referral base. Attendees will discover means to attract and close the niche cases they enjoy by using innovative marketing techniques. By understanding the changing dental industry and the benefits of an evolving business model, this team helps stand-alone periodontal practices compete.

The topics covered in this luncheon are discussed in more detail during HP3 or High-Performance Periodontal Practice. Founded by Dr. Toback in 2010, HP3 is a 12-month CE series dedicated to bringing periodontal practices into the modern dental marketplace. In 2016 Progressive Dental, an award-winning dental marketing and consulting firm, partnered with Dr. Toback to further the HP3 series.

Visit http://www.hp3mentoring.com to learn more about the HP3 CE series and Dr. Toback. To find out more about Knellinger and Progressive Dental, visit http://www.progressivedental.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.

About the Company

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedental.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.