Christie Delivers Spectacular Visuals at IVR Japan

Christie® is showcasing its industry-leading visual solutions at the 25th 3D & Virtual Reality Expo (IVR), at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan’s largest exhibition for 3D technology and high definition image technology, from June 21-23, 2017.

Christie’s captivating multi-zone display, located in East Hall 1, booth 45-6, reinforces its position as a technology leader that creates and delivers the most engaging visual experiences using a suite of products from projection to image processing. At the same time, the display highlights Christie Japan’s years of expertise in 3D visualization for the automotive industry. Divided into five zones, the Christie booth is set to fascinate visitors with eye-catching projection mapping and integration “tool kit” demonstrations that enable direct content engagement and interaction.

“At this year’s IVR trade show, we are exhibiting the latest range of solutions in display technology under the innovative theme of ‘art + technology’, which enables visitors to experience our high-quality and interactive visual solutions in a creative and artistic manner,” said Mamoru Hanzawa, General Manager, Christie Japan. “We hope to make use of this occasion to let visitors and representatives of various sectors discover state-of-the-art technology used in our latest products and reach out to stakeholders who are keen to utilize our leading visualization solutions.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Christie Asia Pacific, added, “Christie Japan has been leading the way with advanced visualization with our industry-leading technology, innovation and depth of knowledge, and has developed solutions that make it easy for customers to meet design goals and create a virtual simulation out of any surface and environment imaginable. I’m confident that our offerings at this year’s IVR are well positioned to reinforce our leadership position and dedication to customers, and helping them to create and share outstanding visual experiences.”

Zone 1 - Real-time projection mapping art demonstration

The highlight of Christie’s booth is a visually-stunning interactive 3D projection mapping art demonstration on a Mini Cooper using Christie Boxer 4K30 3DLP® projectors, with live content managed by Christie Pandoras Box media servers, Pandoras Box Manager and Widget Designer. Titled “art + technology,” this real-time performance art showpiece is presented in 4K resolution, and features the works of renowned Japanese artist Kashihara Shinpei, who specializes in the traditional Japanese art form of “suiboku-ga” (ink painting). In an effort to inject excitement and buzz at the booth, students from Musashino Art University will express their creativity and artistic talents by performing live “painting” on the car at selected timings during the trade show.

Zone 2 - High performance visualization with Christie FHQ842-T

Another attraction at the booth is the stunning 84-inch Christie FHQ842-T UHD interactive LCD flat panel, which is used as a “Visualization Center” for viewing the contents “painted” on the Mini Cooper for the interactive 3D projection mapping art demonstration. Featuring UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), 10-point multi-touch capability, and 120Hz refresh update rate, the FHQ842-T delivers exceptional image quality, robust touch capability and performance at an affordable price. Designed for deployment in boardrooms and meeting rooms, it is perfect for presenting complex, detailed data for visualization.

Zone 3 - Christie Captiva 3D system showcase

Christie’s expertise in creating virtual brand experiences for customers and enabling designers to make quicker design decisions at a lower cost is aptly demonstrated with this fascinating showcase. Featuring a Christie Captiva Series 1DLP laser phosphor ultra short throw projector and ART SMARTTRACK system to deliver an interactive large-screen, 3D system display, this showcase is specifically targeted at designers and engineers to illustrate how concepts can become reality.

Zone 4 - Dynamic visual solution with mirror head projection system

At this zone, a Christie DHD555-GS 1DLP projector has been fitted with a mirror head to deliver a dynamic visual showcase. Featuring laser phosphor illumination that eliminates the need for lamp and filter replacements, the DHD555-GS provides 20,000 hours of low-cost operation. With its small footprint, light-weight, quiet operation, built-in color matching capabilities and a full suite of lenses, the Christie DHD555-GS is ideal for locations such as boardrooms, higher education, smaller location-based entertainment venues, and government.

Zone 5 - Delight and engage with Christie MicroTiles

Taking digital display technology to a new level is the award-winning Christie MicroTiles®, which are presented at the reception desk, displaying a variety of customized contents to welcome visitors. Built on proven DLP technology and specifically designed for superior image quality in demanding environments, Christie MicroTiles offer users the freedom to interact and create stunning visual displays for users to showcase their products.

IVR is the largest exhibition in Japan that specializes in cutting-edge 3D technology and super high definition image technology. Currently in its 25th year, it attracts a significant number of professionals from the manufacturing, telecommunication, leisure, amusement, and broadcast industries, as well as government, universities, research centers, and businesses specializing in image and content production looking to acquire solutions for their organizations.

