Founders Group International now has junior tees at five of its courses and kids ages 16 and under can play free, making a family golf outing the perfect addition to a Myrtle Beach vacation.

Until Labor Day, junior tees are available at Myrtle Beach National's West Course, the PineHills Course at Myrtlewood Golf Club, Litchfield Golf & Country Club, Willbrook Plantation, and River Club. Not only does this make the game fairer and more manageable for children, but kids play free with a paying adult at all of these courses, making a round with the entire family more affordable.

Conveniently located off Highway 501 in the heart of Myrtle Beach, West Course at Myrtle Beach National is carved through tall Carolina pines. Its traditional layout and design offer wide fairways and large Mini Verde Bermuda grass greens that make for an enjoyable golf experience for players of all abilities.

Myrtlewood Golf Club is right in the center of Myrtle Beach. The PineHills Course stretches along the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway. Creative use of mounding and strategic placement of water hazards and tight, tree-lined fairways present golfers with a test that requires finesse over brute force.

On the South end, Litchfield Country Club measures less than 6,700 yards from the back tees. Numerous holes feature tree-lined doglegs and water hazards, forcing players to make the most of tee and second shots. After that, forgiving approach zones open up the possibility of bump-and-run golf and negate many of the issues associated with small greens.

Consistently rated as one of the Myrtle Beach area's top golf courses, Willbrook Plantation is a Dan Maples design set in Pawleys Island. Part of the Waccamaw Golf Trail, it’s popular with players of all skill levels. Winding through a pair of plantations, the course’s pristine 18 holes weave through natural grasses, Lowcountry marshes and wetlands. Any number of holes on the course could be considered signature worthy, based on the variety from one hole to the next.

River Club is a Tom Jackson Signature Course that includes ponds and streams on 14 of the 18 holes of this par-72, 6,700-yard track. Built on the site of a former rice planation, it earned 4.5 Stars from Golf Digest’s “Places to Play” and features expansive fairways, well-guarded greens and sand traps numbering in the triple digits.

Tee times can be booked at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com, http://www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.

About Founders Group International

Founders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.

Those courses include Pine Lakes Country Club, the “granddaddy” of Myrtle Beach area courses; TPC Myrtle Beach, host site of the 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regional and Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship; and Grande Dunes Resort Club, home of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center.

FGI administers http://www.MBN.com, a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlets Ambassador Golf and Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI’s assets, including “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.

More information about Founders Group International, is available at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com, http://www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.