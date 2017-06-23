Christopher Montgomery, a professional writer who has contributed to a variety of magazines, journals, books and has been featured on several documentaries, has completed his new book “Visitor”: a gripping and potent thriller featuring a brutally murderous alien determined to exterminate a family that unwittingly enters its forest lair.

Devil’s Creek State Park, Emitville, Maine. Population: 10,666. Cindy and her family go on a camping trip to Devil’s Creek. They ignore the warning signs and begin their hike. They find themselves in a realm inhabited by an alien from another world. It hunts them down one by one. Cindy mysteriously survives the ordeal and is taken to Emitville Hospital. She is blamed for the deaths of her family and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. It is an uphill battle to convince a social worker and a doctor that she encountered an alien from outer space.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Christopher Montgomery’s harrowing tale brings the reader into the terrified mind of a young girl after a horrific encounter that claimed the lives of her parents and brothers.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Visitor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with the logistics of eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished writers can help authors leave behind these tedious and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.