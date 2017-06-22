Smart Vision Lights (SmartVisionLights.com), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, has expanded its sales and support operations in the Eastern United States with the appointment of Paul Powers.



Powers, who will assume the position of Business Development Manager for the Eastern United States, brings more than 18 years of technical manufacturing and sales support to the company. Previously with Sentry Equipment and Erectors (Lynchburg, VA), a packaging equipment manufacturer and systems integrator, he has experience in the automotive, packaging, and tool-making industries. Powers has designed packaging lines for Fortune 500 companies and has an intimate knowledge of the challenges faced in designing automated systems for industrial inspection.

Powers holds a Bachelor of Science business from Ferris State University (Big Rapids, MI), as well as a Business Solutions Professional certificate from Michigan State University.

A resident of Ludington, Michigan, Powers will be responsible for maintaining close relationships with Smart Vision Lights’ distributors and systems integrators.

“Today’s systems integrators demand a high-level of support from distributors and the companies that supply to them,” says Powers. “In the role of business development manager, I will be working closely with our distributors and their customers to improve their production efficiency and increase their bottom line. As the only machine vision company to offer a 10-year warranty on its products, on-board LED drivers, and custom LED illumination systems, Smart Vision Lights is in a unique position to address the industrial automation market,” says Powers.



“Paul Powers will be an exceptional addition to the staff of Smart Vision Lights in both developing and supporting new business ventures across the Eastern seaboard,” says David Spaulding, Smart Vision Lights’ president. “Paul’s knowledge of machine vision systems and systems design will bring engineering, technical, and sales development knowledge to the company’s ongoing commitment to the industrial automation market.”



About Smart Vision Lights

Smart Vision Lights (Muskegon, MI, USA; SmartVisionLights.com) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications including machine vision. Smart Vision Lights’ products are supplied with universal internal current-control drivers, offering constant or strobed operation and a 10-year warranty. Smart Vision Lights’ in-house IEC 62741 light-testing laboratory guarantees the safety of these illumination systems, regardless of where they are installed. Learn more at SmartVisionLights.com or by calling (231) 722-1199.