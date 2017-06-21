Lightspeed Provides More Engaging in the Moment Access to Consumers

Lightspeed Lauches LifePoints, its mobile engagement app LifePoints is designed to be fun and entertaining and offers mobile community members an ability to be rewarded as the brand signifies for simply ‘living their life.’

Lightspeed, the award winning digital data collection specialists, announces the launch of its new mobile engagement app, LifePoints.

Fully integrated with Lightspeed's pioneering survey design and now available in both Apple and Google Play stores in the United States, LifePoints provides a more powerful, seamless way of fitting into peoples' busy everyday lives to help clients better understand the connected consumer experience.

“Mobile plays an increasingly important role in our daily lives and we need to adapt our research methods to this reality,” stated Edan Portaro, Executive Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Mobile Strategy. “We can now go beyond the standard survey experience and tap into a broader reach of demographics and behavioral data than ever before.”

By offering consumers an engaging, rewarding mobile community, LifePoints provides clients with more authentic ways of discovering the truth behind 'buy' and 'why' via 'designed for mobile' surveys and more enhanced mobile research solutions for in the moment campaign tracking, Geo-Specific and behavioral monitoring, quick polls, consumption dairies, IHUTs and video ethnographies.

“LifePoints is designed to be fun and entertaining and offers mobile community members an ability to be rewarded as the brand signifies for simply ‘living their life.’ The app is foundational to our global panel strategy of the future and incorporates all of our latest thinking about how to best connect with consumers,” stated Daniel S. Fitzgerald, Chief Client and Marketing Officer.

LifePoints will launch in additional markets across 2017 and 2018.

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED

Quality-seeking researchers, marketers and brands choose Lightspeed as their trusted global partner for digital data collection. Our innovative technology, proven sampling methodologies and operational excellence facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. With 700 employees working in 14 countries, we maximize online research capabilities. We empower clients by revealing information that is actionable by capturing quality research data that illuminates issues.

Headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, Lightspeed is part of Kantar, one of the world’s leading data, insight and consultancy companies. For more information, visit http://www.lightspeedresearch.com.