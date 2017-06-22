Identify Yourself's new website showcasing promotional products and branding services, features trendy design and brand messaging developed by OBX Media. We came to OBX Media for our new website because we needed a fresh look that would give us a competitive edge in our industry.

Outer Banks Media (OBX Media), a North Carolina based digital marketing agency specializing in website design and development, search engine optimization and internet marketing, announces the website launch of Identify Yourself, (https://idyourself.com). Identify Yourself is a full service promotional agency that specializes in promotional products and branded marketing services nationwide.

Identify Yourself is a leader in promotional branding, offering new products and printing techniques underutilized by their competitors. The goal of the new website was to highlight their team’s creative personality with a hip and innovative design aesthetic. The brand also wanted to maximize their visibility in search engines, while expanding their online audience.

OBX Media took creative reign presenting new design elements and creative copy writing to establish a new brand image. Since Identify Yourself specializes in brand building and messaging, brand identity is front and center in the theme of the websites. Showcasing Identify Yourself’s latest product examples, the polished look for the site and company image comes together in the responsive and mobile-friendly site.

“Our teams really came together and had fun brainstorming during the creative process on this site. Working with a brand like Identify Yourself that supports creativity and welcomes new ideas, allows our team to collaborate and develop a strong brand image and brand message,” said C.K. Evans, Director of Search and Founder of Outer Banks Media.

As promotional gear is commonly known as “swag,” OBX Media created custom swag acronyms for each product page. For example, on the company swag page, “swag” is described as stuff we all gotta have. On the global sourcing page, “swag” is broken down to saving while achieving greatness. The terminology went along with the request of trendy content and gives the site the personality Identify Yourself envisioned. The site was then optimized for search engines to reach potential clients locally and nationally.

“We came to OBX Media for our new website because we needed a fresh look that would give us a competitive edge in our industry. We were pleased with the outcome and look forward to future creative endeavors with our online marketing efforts,” said Joe Ausband, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Identify Yourself.

Identify Yourself will be adding a blog, product showcase and e-commerce capabilities to the new site with assistance and marketing expertise from OBX Media.

For more information about Identify Yourself and their promotional marketing services, please call 877-303-1049, or visit https://idyourself.com.

About OBX Media

OBX Media, a certified Google Partner Agency, provides marketing and advertising consultation services to small and large businesses all over the nation. OBX Media specializes in website design and development, hosting, pay-per-click management, search engine optimization services, social media marketing, and an array of traditional marketing services such as print, TV, and radio. To learn how to increase web traffic and build online sales, please visit https://www.outerbanksmedia.com or call 800-441-8274.