Mark Wentling, a native of Kansas with decades of experience managing assistance projects throughout the African continent, has completed his new book “Dead Cow Road: Life on the Front Lines of an International Crisis”: a gripping and potent novel set in a war-torn African nation ravaged by famine.

Dead Cow Road is a compelling work of historical fiction that focuses on the US response to Somalia’s 1992 famine. US Foreign Service Officer Ray Read reluctantly accepts an assignment not of his liking, but he persists in doing his duty for his country in war-torn Somalia despite his contrary views and tortuous personal problems. Through Ray’s eyes, the reader is provided an inside account of the US government’s controversial handling of Somalia’s complex emergency.

The daunting challenges of coping with the harsh realities of a ruined country while trying to do good amid dangerous chaos are amply communicated. This book also imparts key facts about the history, people, and places of this troubled region of Africa. Given current interests and issues regarding the United States’ involvement in troubled areas of the world, this book is timely.

Although Ray knows virtually nothing about Somalia, he is thrust into Somalia’s intractable problems and obliged to deal with some of its most unsavory actors. He finds some relief from the stress of Somalia and his marital problems by striking up a chance romance with a beautiful Kenyan woman. Ray lays his life on the line more than once, but his sacrifices are not recognized. In the end, he is portrayed as a mere cypher in a larger and rapidly unfolding intense scene of unpredictable international consequences.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Mark Wentling’s gripping tale brings the reader into war-torn Somalia and shows with devastating clarity the horror wrought by corrupt warlords whose genocidal greed caused the death of a quarter of a million people.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dead Cow Road: Life on the Front Lines of an International Crisis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

