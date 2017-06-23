Enable, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement and Appointment

Enable, Inc. announced today that Sharon J.B. Copeland will retire as Chief Executive Officer on July 10, 2017 after leading the organization for 15 years. The Board of Directors has named Lisa A. Coscia, Chief Operating Officer at Enable, as the next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 11, 2017. For a smooth transition, Copeland will continue as Advisor to the CEO through August 31, 2017.

"Sharon has guided Enable to significant growth and success while reinforcing our core belief that people with disabilities and seniors deserve respect, support, opportunity, and independence,” said Shashi Airi, Enable’s President of the Board. “Under her direction, Enable has more than doubled in size. Her excellent leadership has positioned Enable for continued successful and strategic growth to meet the demands of our challenging and evolving field of service.”

Copeland’s remarkable career with Enable began in 2002. Under her 15-year leadership, Enable’s budget increased from just over $4 million to $10,500,000. Residential services for people with disabilities went from seven to 17 group homes, all of which received full licensing throughout her tenure. Enable Day Services expanded from one site to three. The number of employees almost tripled. In Home Services widened the comprehensive array of services delivered to a broader group of program participants. In 2013, Enable Homes, LLC was established to assume ownership of properties Enable manages -- providing the collateral needed to support continued growth. A vibrant volunteer program developed to over 1,000 annual participants. Copeland oversaw the renovations of Enable headquarters in 2007 and 2016. As part of her continuing efforts to acknowledge the contributions of direct care staff, Copeland established the Managing to Quality and Excellence Program.

Copeland received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from The College of New Jersey and her Masters in Social Work Administration from Rutgers University School of Social Work. She served on the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Association of Community Providers (NJACP) for nine years.

Copeland noted, “It has been an honor to lead this great nonprofit alongside our dedicated employees. I am confident that under Lisa’s leadership, Enable will continue its success as she builds on our strong foundation.”

“It is truly an honor to be Enable’s next CEO,” said Lisa Coscia. “This outstanding organization is made up of hundreds of caring employees dedicated to providing the highest quality services to people with disabilities and seniors. Sharon has guided us with her strategic leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our consumers. It has been a pleasure to work with her. I look forward to leading Enable with this legacy of excellence. I am certain that we are well positioned for future success in the years to come.”

Coscia joined Enable as Chief Operating Officer in August 2016. She has over 20 years of experience managing multi-state human services operations with budgets approaching $150 million and over 1,000 employees. Coscia was Chief Operating Officer at SERV Achievement Centers from 2014 through 2016, and CEO of the Hunterdon Developmental Center from 2012 to 2014. In her 17 years with the MENTOR Network, Coscia served as New Jersey State Director, Executive Director, Vice President of Operations for the Mid-Atlantic Region, and Vice President of Development. Coscia earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology and Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts at the College of Staten Island. Her Master’s Degree in Psychology is from New York University and she completed Babson School’s Executive Leadership Training. She was awarded the Office of the Governor of New Jersey Award for Leadership and Dedication and the Advancing Quality Service for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Those Individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury Mentor’s Leadership Award. Her articles have appeared in the Journal of Neural Transmissions and the Internal Journal of Neuroscience. Coscia served on the NJACP board of directors for ten years including two years as President of the Board.

Enable, Inc. serves over 500 New Jersey individuals with disabilities, seniors, and their families through in home, residential and day services. Established as a non-profit in 1989, Enable helps sustain healthy, independent lives in an environment that provides dignity, respect, and personal fulfillment. For more information, go to http://www.enablenj.org.

For more information, please contact Frances Chaves at 609-987-5003 x 138 or email fchaves(at)enablenj.org.