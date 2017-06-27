Important New Technology For Mobile Devices

RAP Charge 4 Port Unit The new unit is beneficial to businesses that lack the space for traditional charging methods such as outlets, lockers, USB devices, or charging stations. It offers an added layer of customer service.

RAP Charge, a provider of rapid charging solutions for handheld devices, announces the launch of its highly-anticipated 4-port portable charging unit. The new 4-port charger is designed as an optimal mobile charging unit that meets demand from both homes and businesses.

The 4-port unit can charge up to four devices simultaneously. In homes, residents can utilize the unit not only for everyday charging needs but also during emergencies such as power outages due to weather.

Businesses equipped with the 4-port charger can now answer affirmatively to the question clients frequently ask while on the premises: “Is there a place to charge my phone here?” Clients can not only rapidly charge their devices using the new unit, but they can also continue business as usual with privacy that other methods don’t allow with the help of the unit’s 4-port individual portable chargers which can be directly provided to the client.

“The new unit is beneficial to businesses that lack the space for traditional charging methods such as outlets, lockers, USB devices, or charging stations,” says Hunter Vielock, CEO of RAP Charge. “It offers an added layer of customer service that businesses can offer customers to simplify the charging process.”

For businesses with smaller customer bases, RAP Charge’s new unit provides a way for customers to charge their devices rapidly and easily while remaining on the premises. That benefits the business in more ways than one—the longer customers remain, the more likely they are to generate more income. The business also remains free of liability in the event that a device is damaged.

Businesses such as hotels and resorts can benefit from both RAP Charge’s 4-port and 10-port units, giving their patrons a place to privately work or play while their devices charge.

RAP Charge’s new 4-port charging unit is cost-effective, with a price much lower than other charging methods, and it is compatible with iPhone, Android, Windows, and tablets.

###

About RAP Charge

RAP Charge provides Rapid And Portable charging to handheld electronic devices. Our technology enables charging on any micro USB and Thunderbolt connector enabled devices.

We work with business of all sizes with a single store front or facility to multinational companies with establishments across several continents. We can scale a solution for any size business.

For more information about RAP Charge or its products, call (888) 847-2679 or go to http://www.rapcharge.com.