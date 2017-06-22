Tim Chapman Joins Updox Board of Directors

Tim is a perfect fit for this role because his focus has been the same as Updox – to help healthcare providers connect with patients and with each other to improve quality of care.

Updox, the industry leader for care coordination and healthcare connectivity solutions, named Tim Chapman to the Updox Board of Directors. Tim joins current Updox Board members Mark Shary, partner, Tamarind Hill; Ryan Engle, principal, TT Capital Partners; Kevin Scalia, executive vice president, Netsmart Technologies; and Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox.

Chapman is an independent consultant to public, non-profit, private healthcare institutions and private equity firms – mainly within healthcare. Prior to consulting, Tim was director/senior partner at McKinsey & Company, a leading global management-consulting firm. In this role, he led the firm’s healthcare practice and worked with health systems on strategy, operational and organizational issues. Following his time at McKinsey, Chapman was president of STERIS’s healthcare segment.

“Tim is an exceptional strategist and has a lot of experience growing companies and navigating healthcare,” said Mark Shary, Board chairman, Updox. “He’s a perfect fit for this role because his focus has been the same as Updox – to help healthcare providers connect with patients and with each other to improve quality of care.”

“I’m very impressed by what Updox has already achieved and its potential to extend its reach into traditionally hard-to-reach healthcare segments,” said Chapman. “Updox has the drive and opportunity to connect this last mile of healthcare to make the complete healthcare spectrum accessible and integrated. Once achieved, the impact on care coordination and improved outcomes will be amazing. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Chapman earned an undergraduate degree with magna cum laude distinction from Dartmouth College, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa and named a Rufus Choate Scholar. He holds a master of business administration graduate degree with distinction from Dartmouth College-Amos Tuck School of Business where he was elected an Edward Tuck Scholar.

About Updox

Updox is the industry-leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 70 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 250,000 users and 60 million patients.

Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox network, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination. Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com.