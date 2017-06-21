Paul Manzi Paul is highly qualified and prepared for this very important role with our company. Safety is our No. 1 core value, and we are going to count on his leadership to help us on our ‘road to zero.'

Crowley Maritime Corporation announced today that industry veteran Paul S. Manzi has been appointed vice president of safety, security, quality and environmental stewardship (SSQE) for the company effective July 1. Manzi, who will be based in Jacksonville and report to Carl Fox, senior vice president, corporate services, succeeds Charlie Nalen who is retiring after 36 years of service to Crowley.

Manzi joined Crowley last year as director of health and safety, and has more than 36 years of experience in the maritime industry, serving as a navigational watch officer, and various positions of increasing responsibility in marine operations and corporate safety, health, and environmental compliance and stewardship as well as serving the industry on technical committees and in leadership roles in trade safety organizations. Prior to joining Crowley, he served in a variety of health, safety and environmental roles with BP, including stints in shipping, major projects in the Middle East and drilling and exploration in North Africa.

“Paul is highly qualified and prepared for this very important role with our company,” said Fox. “Safety is our No. 1 core value, and we are going to count on his leadership to help us on our ‘road to zero,’ which is a term we use internally to refer to goal that means no harm to people, property or the environment.”

Reporting to Manzi will be Daniel Smith and Ketra Anderson, who are both directors of SSQE based in Seattle.

Manzi is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and earned a master's degree in environmental management from the University of Houston and a bachelor of science degree in marine transportation and nautical science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.

About Crowley Maritime

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 125-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company. The company provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets by means of six operating lines of business: Puerto Rico Liner Services, International Liner Services, Logistics Services, Petroleum Services, Marine Services and Technical Services. Offered within these operating lines of business are: liner container shipping, logistics, contract towing and transportation; ship assist and escort; energy support; salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global; vessel management; vessel construction and naval architecture through its Jensen Maritime subsidiary; government services, and petroleum and chemical transportation, distribution and sales. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at http://www.crowley.com