This past year, Greenfield Senior Living entered into a partnership with The Child & Family Network Centers to provide schooling for low-income children in the Alexandria area. The funding and support that Greenfield Senior Living provides affords these children and their families access to high quality, free education, school supplies, food, and basic healthcare. On Friday, June 16th, Greenfield Senior Living joins The Child & Family Network Centers to celebrate the lives of these 136 students as they graduate from pre-school fully prepared to join their fellow peers in Kindergarten.

“We believe that it is our profound responsibility to breathe life into the communities that we operate in and there is no greater honor than that of helping, serving, and supporting those in need.” says Jonathan Barbieri, Vice President of Marketing at Greenfield Senior Living.

Greenfield Senior Living plans to continue working with The Child & Family Network Center supporting and encouraging these young children in anyway possible. Their support will range from a renovation of the classroom to a new opportunity for an intergenerational program that brings together the children and the residents from nearby Greenfield communities. Greenfield Senior Living believes that to accomplish our mission and to truly live our core values, we must serve not only our residents, but the community as a whole.

About The Child & Family Network Centers

The Child & Family Network Centers, CFNC, is an Alexandria-based network of 8 free, high-quality bi-lingual preschools that provide low-income children with the tools they need to succeed in school and in life. CFNC fills a void ensuring that children of the working poor have ongoing access to preschool so that they start elementary school on par with their classmates.

Beyond preschool, CFNC helps the whole family by providing comprehensive educational and supportive services. CFNC was started in 1984 by a group of mothers living in a public housing community after they learned that 17 of their children failed kindergarten. From that modest beginning, CFNC has continuously grown both the reach and depths of its programs in response to community need.

About Greenfield Senior Living

The Greenfield Senior Living Mission: By building bridges between communities, we transform the experience of senior living and allow our residents to lead full and enriching lives. Through superior outcomes in resident care, exceptional dining experiences and unique social and recreational programs, Greenfield Senior Living out of Falls Church, Virginia has transformed senior living in each of its communities. Greenfield creates the future of independent living, assisted living, personal care and memory care programs. We are privileged to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our extended family. Integrity is the heartbeat of our organization, ensuring our residents and care teams are always treated with respect and dignity. As of June 2017, Greenfield is entrusted to care for over 1,300 residents throughout 6 states, and employs roughly 1,200 employees who passionately share the Greenfield mission and core values.

