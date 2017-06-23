N.M.B, a mother, grandmother, wife, devoted writer and author, has completed her new book “Pipo the Crow”: a captivating and colorful story full of animated animal characters that will be loved by readers, young and old!

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, N.M.B’s vibrantly crafted work depicts the ups-and-downs of growing up and learning how to accept one’s individuality.

A bird everyone is scared of and nobody wants to around. Pipo is very lonely. He has a puzzling question in mind. He had to go on a quest in order to get an answer. To do that he will have to get closer to others. Is there a chance? Can it be possible?

Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase"Pipo the Crow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

