World Web Technologies Inc. (WWT) announces completion of a direct two-way interface between its WebRezPro cloud property management system (PMS) for hotels, inns and vacation rentals, and BookingSuite RateManager, for faster, deeper insights to inform accommodation providers’ individual pricing strategies.

A unit of Booking.com, BookingSuite helps accommodation providers grow their businesses through cloud-based software and services. BookingSuite’s revenue management solution, RateManager, uses powerful algorithms to forecast occupancy and optimize room rates up to 360 days in advance, helping lodging operators make smarter, data-based pricing and distribution decisions and increase revenue.

The direct two-way interface between RateManager and WebRezPro PMS improves demand forecast accuracy by automatically pushing daily rate and occupancy data from WebRezPro to RateManager, which analyzes the information, along with historical property data, aggregated local-market data and competitor pricing, to provide industry-leading insights. The interface also allows accepted suggestions to be sent from RateManager directly to WebRezPro for streamlined rate and channel management. This integrated solution optimizes time and accuracy by eliminating the need to manually duplicate data across systems.

“We are very happy to be able to offer our customers a direct connection to BookingSuite RateManager that will save them time and give them a competitive edge,” said Frank Verhagen, President at WWT. “Our combined solution provides hoteliers with an efficient, all-in-one tool for maximizing occupancy and revenue.”

About WebRezPro

WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system saves lodging operators time and boosts revenue by streamlining and modernizing front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to 1,000+ properties in 40 countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an Internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit http://www.webrezpro.com.