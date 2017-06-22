Know These Five Tactics Cyber Attackers Use To Hurt Internet Users

Your Privacy - Your Security - Take Control "Knowing the threat helps you defend against it," says Open VPN CEO Francis Dinha.

Internet criminals are continually inventing new ways to threaten and damage web users, says Francis Dinha, CEO of OpenVPN, which powers the VPN service Private Tunnel, noting the public needs to be vigilant while surfing the internet. Several types of crime stand out as particularly urgent to the public.

“Knowing the threat helps you defend against it,” Dinha writes in his latest column for the Forbes Technology Council. “There are pitfalls everywhere.”

The five types of attacks Dinha wants people to be aware of are:



Distributed denial of service (DDOS)

Data and identity theft

Man-in-the-middle attacks

Ransomware and malware

Unmasking of location and identity

“Please be cautious” Dinha urges. “Don’t click on strange links, and be hesitant about any links connected to sites you don’t trust 100%.”

Francis Dinha is available to talk about the three transformative technological trends our country will experience in the near future, the spike in cyber crimes and what people can do to protect themselves.

For scheduling, please contact nineveh(at)privatetunnel(dot)com.

About Private Tunnel

OpenVPN Technologies Inc has integrated a suite of leading-edge networking and software technologies to deliver virtual network software that provides secure, reliable, and scalable communication services, not only fulfilling the requirements of the traditional virtual private network (VPN) market, but also addressing the future demands of SDN – Software Defined Network, Remote Access to private Cloud/ networks, tunneling to UTM – Unified Threat Management Firewall Clouds/ Gateways, tunneling to DDOS Clouds/ Gateways to protect against malicious attacks. OpenVPN, our award-winning open source VPN protocol, has emerged to establish itself as a de-facto standard in the open source networking space with over 50 million downloads since inception. OpenVPN Technologies is the provider of next-generation secure and scalable communication services.

Following the successful inception of the OpenVPN Project in 2002, Francis Dinha and James Yonan co-founded OpenVPN Technologies, Inc. to secure a solid foundation for OpenVPN and further develop its commercial potential.

About OpenVPN

OpenVPN is a private company that enables consumers and businesses to leverage mobility, access, security and privacy to simplify IT. Google, Samsung, Amazon, HP, IBM, Trane, Universities, Public Schools and over 100,000 business are protected on premise, in the cloud, and in the field with OpenVPN software. They join over 3.6 million consumers who rely on our OpenVPN powered Private Tunnel service for increased security, privacy and access over the internet. We are based in Hacienda Business Park, Pleasanton California.