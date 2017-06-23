Peter Mackeonis said "We are thrilled to be supporting this talented group of artists, to show that those with disabilities have much to offer our communities"

Today, in Santa Cruz, California, Peter Mackeonis, of the Watsonville-based Art Wall Company announced that, in support of the 2017 World Para Athletic Championships, the artwork of Vision, artists with disabilities, and Action for Children will be on display in Shoreditch, London from June 25th through July 23rd 2017. Their art will be hung on the Shoreditch Art Wall (SAW) on Saturday, June 24rd, and a reception for the artists will be held at 6-7 p.m. Friday June 30th at the Hoxton Hotel, Shoreditch, London EC2. The Para Athletics Championships will take place in London July 14th- 23rd 2017 where over 1,000 athletes will show their prowess.

To celebrate the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, organizer Sarah Hughes brought Vision, a collective of artists, and, Action for Children, together to create a polychromatic visual feast on four large panels, to kick off the Para Athletics games, for the Shoreditch Art Wall. This exceptional group of artists include: Michelle Baharier, Dawn Barber, Dwain Bryan, Julie Cordell, David Elton, Lynda Evans, Lorraine Peacock and Sandra Pink. The Vision panels feature exquisite portraits of famous para athletes by Michelle Baharier, whom also had an advisory role alongside other art specialists. VISION's mission is to inspire artists with disabilities to have an integral voice in their community through their artwork.

The 2017 World Para Athletics Championships will will be held across 10 days of competition and include 213 medal events and feature around 1,300 athletes. These Para Athletics Championships are part of London's Summer of World Athletics. Over four awe-inspiring weeks, the world's top athletes will compete in the historic stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. This is the first time, that both the World Para Athletics Championships and the IAAF World Championships will all be held in London.

Peter Mackeonis commented, “ Our M4M program was born during the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics when we arranged for a mural to be painted on SAW to promote Paralympian, the Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson's, “Access All Areas” cause. Continuing, “We are thrilled to be supporting this talented group of artists, to show that those with disabilities have much to offer our communities.”

The public is invited:

Tickets at the door for the reception, which will cover bites and a soft drink are £5. But as the artists have been self-funding this venture, we would like to invite members of the public, whom appreciate the artists' efforts, to donate to the group as little as £5 to the group via PayPal to artists(at)murals4mankind(dot)org.

Vision would like to thank facilitator and liaison, Sarah Hughes, without who's efforts this event would not be taking place, as well as Mark Lawrence, Peter Carrick, Amanda Reinink and Rob Wilson and others who donated to the project: Ascension Community Trust Ascensioncommunitytrust.org; Action for Children https://servicescms.actionforchildren.org.uk/london-disability-family-support/; East London Graphics eastlondongraphic.co.uk/; and The Hoxton thehoxton.com/ and others who contributed or donated

