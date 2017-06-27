Watching our work generate awesome results for our clients is the true reward, and earning national recognition for our creativity and innovation is the icing on the cake.

The Weinbach Group, a leading Miami ad agency recognized nationally as a top healthcare marketing firm, celebrated ten wins in the 34th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, the largest, oldest, and most widely respected healthcare advertising competition in the nation. Judges at the contest recognized The Weinbach Group’s eye-catching work, which earned an unprecedented six gold awards and four additional honors in some of the most competitive categories, based on creativity, quality, and consumer appeal.

The Miami-based healthcare advertising agency has long been known for its subject area expertise, and this year’s wins further demonstrated its staff’s depth of healthcare marketing know-how. The creative team at the healthcare ad agency adroitly promoted complex healthcare services including bariatric surgery, trauma care, and eating disorder treatment with sensitivity and without sacrificing impact or appeal. One of the winning pieces, a direct mail piece for the Miami Transplant Institute that plays real videos, caught the attention of the contest’s sponsor, Healthcare Marketing Report, resulting in a feature article in the industry magazine.

“Clearly, our team understands healthcare advertising and knows how to create powerful healthcare marketing pieces,” said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. “Watching our work generate awesome results for our clients is the true reward, and earning national recognition for our creativity and innovation is the icing on the cake.”

As testament to The Weinbach Group’s expertise in healthcare marketing, the agency’s CEO was recently selected to present at the annual conference of the Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) in Orlando, Florida. SHSMD is the marketing wing of the American Hospital Association, and the nation’s largest professional organization of healthcare marketers.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards, sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, received more than 4,000 entries in this year’s contest. The national competition covers all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising, and strategic business development. The Weinbach Group has participated in the Healthcare Advertising Awards for more than a decade and has been honored in nearly every category.

