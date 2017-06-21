Smart Vision Lights' RM75 Series

Smart Vision Lights, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, introduces its smallest LED ring light ever — the RM75 Series.

The RM75 Mini Ring Light Series features Smart Vision Lights’ built-in driver: the Multi-Drive™, which combines continuous operation and OverDrive™ strobe (high-pulse operation) mode into one easy-to-use product. The Multi-Drive™ also protects the LEDs from premature degradation and failure caused by excessive heat by regulating the current delivered to the LEDs and limiting the duty cycle of the light.

The RM75 is available in multiple wavelengths to meet the user’s application requirements. The industry-standard 5-pin M12 connector makes for simple wiring (no need for external wiring to a driver), and the 1–10 V DC analog control line gives the user total control over intensity when running the light in constant operation. These powerful and compact ring lights rely on 72 high-output LEDs and offer over-current protection, as well as PNP and NPN strobe input.

For more information about the RM75, visit smartvisionlights.com/products/mini-ring-lights.

About Smart Vision Lights

Smart Vision Lights (Muskegon, Mich.) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, including machine vision. Smart Vision Lights products come with universal internal current-control drivers, offering constant or strobed operation, reduced wiring requirements, and easy installation. Smart Vision Lights products also are the safest on the market thanks to the company’s in-house IEC 62741 light-testing laboratory, guaranteeing conformity and compliance for your lighting systems, regardless of where they are installed around the globe. Learn more at SmartVisionLights.com or by calling (231) 722-1199 in the U.S.