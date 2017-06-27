Altruis - Healthier Revenues, Healthier Mission

Altruis today announced a partnership to incorporate chronic care management solutions from collaborative care technology leader Orb Health into its revenue cycle management platform. The strategic partnership comes amid growing market and regulatory pressure to optimize care for chronic disease patients, whose complex care needs require seamless coordination among healthcare providers and a higher degree of billing sophistication.

“Increasingly, chronic care management and physician or hospital reimbursement are two sides of the same coin,” said Chris Caspar, CEO of Altruis. “Providers need a better way to coordinate high-quality care and align their efforts with how payers interpret and reimburse these services. Partnering with Orb Health is a natural fit with our core mission: delivering healthier revenues for our clients through technology and services that enable them to focus on patient care.”

Orb Health provides a turnkey solution and service that more deeply connects providers and patients in order to produce better care outcomes while maximizing chronic care management revenue opportunities. Its fully compliant, cloud-based technology optimizes clinical workflow by integrating EMRs, real-time data from wearable fitness and healthcare trackers, proprietary patient engagement tools, deep healthcare information, and more to deliver a higher standard of collaborative care.

Orb Health supports this platform with a quality nursing system component to manage patient onboarding and care calls. All care team and patient engagement activities are tracked using up-to-date chronic care management CPT codes to maximize patient outcomes and provider reimbursement.

“We respect Altruis’ approach to healthier revenue cycle solutions and are thrilled to help them expand that offering to even more providers,” said Orb Health CEO and Co-Founder Paul Oran. “We share a commitment to managing the challenges of technology and billing on behalf of physicians and health systems so they can focus on the important job of serving patients.”

“We’re excited to integrate Orb Health’s chronic care management solution,” said Caspar. “For us, it’s about more than helping our clients strengthen their financial performance. It’s about enhancing their ability to connect the right patient with the right provider at the right time.”

About Altruis

Altruis exists to serve providers with the most innovative revenue-cycle management (RCM) technologies and services that deliver on the promise of healthier revenue—enabling our clients to remain focused and expand on their mission of patient care. As a leading medical billing service, Altruis manages all aspects of billing, claims, denials, AR management, and payment posting. As a true RCM partner, Altruis develops technologies that enhance reimbursement, help providers meet value-based care requirements, and ease the administrative burden for staff and patients. To learn more about how Altruis delivers healthier revenues for a healthier mission, visit http://www.altruis.com.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is the only intelligent, collaborative care platform for population health management that delivers improved patient outcomes and increased practice revenue. Its fully compliant, future proofed platform optimizes clinical workflow, drives layered patient engagement programs, maximizes chronic care management reimbursements, and integrates seamlessly into existing technology infrastructure and care teams. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is backed by well-respected investment firms and healthcare experts, and works with leading health systems throughout the country. Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com and follow the company at https://twitter.com/orbhealth.

