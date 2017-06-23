Surf the waves with furry felines, brighten up the darkness of space with vibrant discoveries, or just combine your love of pizza and sloths with a unique collection of All Over Tanks, now available on the Design By Humans (DBH) marketplace. DBH is excited to introduce the All Over Tank contest winners and showcase eighteen artists’ creative, stunning, and hilarious designs as a new All Over Tank Collection!

Browse the three top artists’ selections — winners of cash prizes totaling $1,600 — as well as, an additional fifteen inspired designs here. The hand-crafted tanks offer a soft light hand-feel and are a perfect style for summer. Find inspiration for summer vibes with flamingos, or just the perfect tank for your summer camping trip on a mountain overlooking the pines!

Whatever your summer holds for you, find an exclusive design right here for only $36. DBH’s Social Media Manager, Katya Manges, says: "I can't wait to wear these this summer!" The all-over sublimated print lends to the lightweight feel that, when coupled with the over-sized and comfy style, will be sure to be the favorite summer garb for any and all summer shenanigans! The matchless custom Cut and Sew fit guarantees you’ll be the best-dressed BBQ guest, swimming pool fan, and Popsicle aficionado of the entire summer.

It’s time to add some passion and excitement into your summer wardrobe with these fantastic designs. Check out the All Over Collection and find an abstract design to inspire your imagination, a canvas for a stunning artistic vision, or just an adorable cat, a delicious pizza, or even a sloth to steal your heart…ever so slowly!

“Sleeve” your problems at home because it’s ALL about the All Over Tanks this summer!

About Design By Humans:

Design By Humans offers a platform for artists, gamers, and YouTubers to create and showcase their unique artwork as phone cases, wall prints, and fashionable tees, tanks, and more. With 10 years of experience, Design By Humans has woven a shared spirit that thrives on designing vibrant and meaningful art. To learn more about our vision, please visit: https://www.designbyhumans.com/.

We work to build an environment that respects collaboration, quality, integrity, and the entrepreneurial spirit. The DBH Collective is inspired by the comical as well as the abstract, the imagined and the concrete; and we work to create innovative art that is an expression and a reflection of today’s society.

We are gaming fiends, cat-enthusiasts, and pop culture fanatics. Most importantly, however, we are a passionate team of independent creators who buzz for the next buzz word, whistle as we work, and create designs that inspire the next generation of trendsetters from around the world.

To become a part of the Design By Humans community and submit designs today, we encourage you to visit: https://www.designbyhumans.com/become-an-artist/ and learn more!

