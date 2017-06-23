Referrals without borders; that is the big advantage when it comes to working for a truly international real estate brokerage!

The internal Referral Network of Engel & Völkers is one of the many benefits of being a part of this global brand.

Petra Kloss, a Real Estate Advisor at the Engel & Völkers Olde Naples Shop received a Referral from Engel & Völkers Ibiza, Spain in October 2016. Kloss stayed in contact with the German clients via email and telephone until November, when they could meet with her in Naples. Kloss gave the couple a thorough tour of beach view properties in Naples and the surrounding areas, being that they were new to the country.

For the next two weeks, they viewed homes in the following neighborhoods: Vanderbilt Beach, Park Shore and Pelican Bay. Following their short stay, the couple returned to Spain to look at homes in comparison to Naples. By March 2017, their hearts were set on buying in Naples. In April 2017, they came back to Naples to see the current homes on the market.

Due to Kloss' astute market knowledge, the couple finally settled on prestigious Pelican Bay. The list price at 7515 Pelican Bay Blvd #14A was $1,645,000, but sold to Kloss’ clients at $1,595,000. Negotiations were finalized with two counteroffers in cue. Thanks to Kloss’ expert sales negotiations she was able to secure a reduced price and better buyer conditions.

"Referrals without borders,” said Kloss, about the Referral Network. “That is the big advantage when it comes to working for a truly international real estate brokerage!”

Through the Engel & Völkers Referral System, Kloss was able to skillfully accommodate her international buyers and create a long-term relationship. They had a successful closing on May 29th, 2017.

