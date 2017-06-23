Hope College Flying High with AstroTurf

It says a lot about Hope College to select AstroTurf DT32 and become the first institution to embrace this state of the art surface in the state of Michigan.

The turf industry pioneers are teaming up with a school that believes in the pioneering spirit. Hope College has selected a cutting edge synthetic turf system from AstroTurf® to replace the old field at Van Andel Stadium, and this new artificial surface is the first of its kind ever installed in the state of Michigan.

“It says a lot about Hope College to select AstroTurf DT32 and become the first institution to embrace this state-of-the-art surface in the state of Michigan. We are thrilled to be a part of the Hope community", said Rich Jordan, AstroTurf Vice President of Architectural Sales.

The new field features the DT32 product, part of AstroTurf’s Green Series. What makes this system so distinctive is its use of a specialized infill called ZeoFill in lieu of the traditional sand and crumb rubber infill. ZeoFill is an organic mineral used in health food supplements and water filtration systems that actually helps to reduce surface temperatures. Combined with an industry tough ProPlay pad, high-density fibers and AstroTurf’s patented RootZone® layer, the DT32 product synthesizes several different advanced artificial turf technologies into one cohesive system. The result is a playing surface that uses no rubber, has lower temperatures and lower maintenance requirements, and can stand up to high usage environments. It’s unlike any turf system anywhere in the state of Michigan to date.

“When it came time to replace the field at Van Andel Stadium, we were looking for a top-of-the-line turf system,” said Kara Slater, Physical Plant Director at Hope College. “AstroTurf’s DT product was very intriguing, and ultimately we decided it was in the best interest of our student-athletes to go with this game changing field.”

Built in 2009, Van Andel Stadium is one of the premier Division III soccer venues in the country, with seating for 1,400, stadium lighting and other amenities. The new AstroTurf surface is lined for both soccer and lacrosse.

