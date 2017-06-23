Crow Canyon Software, Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by Crow Canyon's booth on the expo hall floor to see how they earned their reputation as a leader in software that enhances Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and Azure platforms!

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon's applications for SharePoint and Office 365 drive productivity and efficiency at organizations around the world, making SharePoint and Office 365 into truly useful and practical tools that solve real business automation problems. Crow Canyon's goal is to engage users, streamline operations, and power continuous improvement with these applications, which include IT Help Desk, Customer Service, Employee Services, Asset Management, HR, Facilities, Marketing, Purchasing, and others.

Over 5,000 customers worldwide, including major financial institutions, government agencies, corporations, military units, colleges, healthcare companies, and beyond, benefit from these powerful and flexible business applications as well as custom projects Crow Canyon has done. With over 18 years’ experience in developing business tools, Crow Canyon has earned its reputation as a leader in software that enhances Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and Azure platforms.

Web Site: http://www.crowcanyon.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle