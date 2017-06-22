The Wireless Innovation Forum announced today member approval and public availability of its Spectrum Sharing Committee’s (SSC) second version of signaling protocols and procedures to be used in the U.S. 3.5GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for the Spectrum Access System (SAS) – Citizens Radio Broadband Service Device (CBSD) Interface. The document, WINNF-16-S-0016 Signaling Protocols and Procedures for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS): Spectrum Access System (SAS) - Citizens Broadband Radio Service Device (CBSD) Interface Technical Specification, can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2rIKOxS.

This second version of the SAS-CBSD protocol specification completes the work on this protocol for Release-1 of the WInnForum CBRS specifications. This specification defines the crucial protocols and operating procedures that are used between the Spectrum Access System (SAS) and the Citizens Broadband Service Device (radio base station).

Foundational documents published in the past year are available here: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/ssc-public-files. Publication of these standards represents a major milestone for enabling U.S. commercialization of the band. Access to spectrum under the Part 96 rules is managed in the CBRS band through the use of a Spectrum Access System (SAS), which protects incumbents from interference from lower tier priority access license (PAL) and general authorized access (GAA) users, and protects PAL users from interference from other PAL users and GAA users.

Announced in February 2015, the Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC) includes five working groups, each collaborating working on separate aspects of a common goal: to ensure that the 3.5 GHz band can be successfully commercialized. The SSC working groups address the following areas: Operational and Functional Requirements, Security Requirements, Protocol Specifications, Testing and Certification, and Operations.

Wireless Innovation Forum’s Spectrum Sharing Committee was created to develop the solutions and standards that support encourage rapid development of the CBRS ecosystem, protect incumbent operations, and benefit all potential stakeholders in the band. The SSC benefits from participation of a broad-based group that includes wireless carriers, network equipment manufacturers, potential SAS Administrators, satellite operators, existing 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties with an interest in the 3550 MHz band. Participation in the committee’s multiple sub-groups/task groups currently encompasses some 277 participants from over 60 different organizations.

