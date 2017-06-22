The innovations with our shears all have to do with quality

Vampire Tools, the tool innovators best known for the VamPLIERSTM screw extracting pliers, have received overwhelmingly positive feedback on yet another of their industry-redefining tools: the line of super-versatile Kevlar shears. The tools have won a range of positive feedback, most notably from Bernard Juchli, from Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage in Burbank. These tools make any job that demands a precision cut go more smoothly. For hard-to-cut materials like Kevlar, Dyneema, Vectran, Technora thread and carbon fiber, though, these shears truly stand out from the competition.

Currently, Vampire Tools offers two shears at 8 and 6.25 inches in length, as well as a super-versatile 5.75-inch cutter, a Super Combo Scissors for a range of uses around the shop, and a specialized pair of all-in-one electricians’ scissors. Across the line, the tools share intuitive design features that set them apart from other cutters. These include one micro-serrated blade to insure a clean cut, and ergonomic design that maximizes grip and eases the strain of repetitive motion.

Founder of Vampire Tools Anita Qureshey further explained why their shears have generated such a buzz. “The innovations with our shears all have to do with quality. At first glance, the tool just looks like another pair of scissors, but anyone who uses our shears knows immediately that there really isn’t another pair like this on the market. Other cutters made from lower-quality material and craftsmanship just tear the material, leaving edges rough—our shears cut precisely and quickly for a smooth edge. When the material is tough, and a precision cut matters, our Kevlar shears are the simply best option currently available.”

About Vampire Tools

Vampire Tools International, Inc. started in 2012 with the vision to revolutionize seemingly straight-forward hand tools through simple, function-driven innovation. The innovative design of the flagship tool, the VamPLIERSTM put the company on the map as the most effective tool on the market for extracting stripped fasteners. Vampire Tools works to continually introduce new and unique products that are versatile, technologically intuitive, and time-saving.