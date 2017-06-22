IRISS Expands to Accommodate Growth

Expansion Floor Plan

With the addition of more than 75% space to the manufacturing & warehousing footprint the IRISS Headquarters will have a new total area of 42,000 square feet under air.

The expansion will facilitate the new technologies that IRISS has implemented as part of the rapid prototyping product development strategy. The state of the art technologies that IRISS relies on to develop innovative Electrical Maintenance Safety Devices and Solutions include:



Weldless Corner forming capability

Platform table spot welding

3D Scanning

3D Printing & Modelling

In addition, there will be an expanded printing facility that will facilitate Custom OEM brand labelling. There will also be an electronic product development lab space that will provide space and support for ongoing experimentation and product development.

The expansion is expected to be complete in October 2017.