US Capital Advises Golden Pacific Capital, LLC on $10MM Real Estate Fund The business comes at a good time as Kansas City has been rated as a top-10 market for single-family residence investments by RealtyTrac. – Jeffrey Sweeney

US Capital Partners Inc. has been engaged as the exclusive advisor for GPC Fund I (Priority Reserve), LLC, a special purpose vehicle established to invest $10MM into GPC Fund I, LLC (the “Fund”). The Fund is managed by Golden Pacific Capital, LLC (“GPC”) and focuses on the residential real estate market located in and around the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The Fund’s investment strategy is to buy, renovate, rent, and eventually sell a large portfolio of single-family homes, likely to a larger institutional investor with a lower cost of debt capital and generally an appetite to purchase stabilized portfolios at greater than retail market value. The Fund typically purchases homes at a 10–25% discount.

The Fund has already raised $7MM in equity and has deployed $18MM into 128 properties (110 rented, 11 being marketed, and 7 in rehabilitation or foreclosure eviction). The stabilized portion of the portfolio is generating a cash-on-cash return of approximately 9%, which is currently being reinvested into further acquisitions. GPC continues to have success in identifying, acquiring, renovating, leasing, and managing the Fund’s assets, including critically the ability to collect rents and keep maintenance under control.

New investments will be applied pro rata to buying into the existing pool as well as funding further growth. As such, this presents an opportunity to buy into an existing portfolio without any step-up in costs. By raising further equity, GPC will continue to grow the portfolio as it still sees ample market opportunity and is targeting a total portfolio size of 400–600 homes.

“We are delighted to be involved in this real estate fund,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “The business comes at a good time as Kansas City has been rated as a top-10 market for single-family residence investments by RealtyTrac. The Fund also complements our expanding family of private investment funds and vehicles. The opportunity to participate in the Fund is now open to eligible investors through our digital investment platform, available at http://www.uscgs.com ”

About Golden Pacific Capital, LLC

GPC (http://www.goldenpacificcapital.com) is a real estate asset management firm that focuses on niche opportunities for accredited individual and institutional investors. Ian Fisher and Hubert Hultgren, the principals of GPC, are industry veterans with extensive investment experience and have a proven track record of successful real estate transactions. Mr. Hultgren has been directly involved in acquiring, rehabbing and managing over 2,500 homes across the United States and invested over $30MM on behalf of Tricon Capital, Goldman Sachs and others. Previous ventures have achieved highly successful exits.

About US Capital Partners Inc.

Since 1998, US Capital Partners has been providing well-structured, custom finance solutions to private and public companies in the United States and abroad. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners, operating with its affiliate US Capital Global Securities, LLC, is a full-service private investment bank with a wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The group makes debt investments between $500K and $100MM, participates in debt facilities, and offers asset management, financial advisory services for buy-side and sell-side engagements, and capital formation, including early-stage financings requiring equity or debt. For more information, visit http://www.uscapitalpartners.net.

To learn more about US Capital Partners, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney(at)uscapitalpartners(dot)net or call +1 (415) 889-1010.