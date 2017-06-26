“We are truly honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our talented team, their supportive families, valued clients, trusted advisors, and our industry network who are responsible for our continued success,” said Dave White, partner.

Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, a national healthcare consulting firm based in Denver, Colorado which provides leadership and guidance in the areas of strategy, valuation, compliance and operations for hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other health organizations, was named one of 50 Colorado Companies to Watch at the ninth annual awards dinner on June 23 at the Denver Marriott City Center.

Colorado Companies to Watch is a unique program that honors 50 high-performing companies that provide valuable services, create jobs and enrich communities throughout the state. It recognizes leadership and the true economic impact innovative companies have on Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region. The program offers distinct insight into the state’s economic landscape, drawing attention to organizations that have significant impact on their industries, communities and regions, as well as our state as a whole. With nearly 1000 nominations each year, it’s an honor to be selected as one of only 50 winners.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our talented team, their supportive families, valued clients, trusted advisors, and our industry network who are responsible for our continued success,” said Dave White, partner. “Pinnacle has experienced significant growth the past few years, and it’s an honor to be included in this group of innovative, forward thinking companies.”

About Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting

Founded in 1998, Denver-based Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting (PHC) provides leadership and guidance through a broad range of strategic, financial, operational and transactional services for hospitals, health systems, physician groups, law firms and other health care organizations to improve business performance and long-term sustainability.

A trusted advisor to hundreds of hospitals and health organizations around the country, PHC specializes in business and compensation valuation services, service line strategy and physician alignment, cost reduction and operations improvement, physician practice management and compensation planning, medical billing, coding and compliance support. Learn more at askphc.com.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program honoring companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 400 companies that have been honored since the program’s inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado.

For more information on Colorado Companies to Watch, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch and Twitter @ColoradoCTW.

###