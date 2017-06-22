ProV Gains European Foothold with New Office Launch in Munich, Germany

ProV Germany Ribbon Cutting Cermany This move represents ProV’s continuous dedication to enhance our customer experience globally.

ProV International Inc., a global IT Services firm, is delighted to announce the Grand Opening of its new office premises in Munich, Germany. The inauguration celebration that was scheduled on June 20, 2017 will see ProV expand its operations to 4-Continents worldwide, with already established offices in the US, India, and the Philippines. The Company had also earlier disclosed the opening of a Center of Excellence in Brazil to be announced at a later date.

The new office space in Germany, Europe is located at Konrad-Zuse-Platz, in Munich. The property is ideally situated at the Munich Fair Ground, east of Munich City Center. General Manager Thomas Meier is set to head operations at the Germany branch. Meier brings over 10 years of experience and tactical knowhow of European Markets spanning across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

ProV CEO Ajit Nair shared his optimism, "Thomas Meier leading the expansion of our Company in Germany will be one of the best decisions from ProV for 2017. His leadership experience will guide us through our expansion strategy and help us build a foothold in the European market. This move represents ProV’s continuous dedication to enhance our customer experience globally."

The expansion will allow ProV to continuously serve its growing list of customers within Europe and the Nordics with exceptional local services, The Munich office will take advantage of local talent sourcing and acquisition, and provide another outlet for the Company to engage global stakeholders.

The Grand Opening ceremony was held on June 20, 2017 at the Konrad-Zuse-Platz 8, Munich-81829 office venue. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony by ProV Board Member, Claudia Simon to mark a new milestone for the growing firm. Claudia has over 30 years of experience in the specialized Enterprise Software & Services Industry and the Information Communication Technology (ITC) Sector, across Europe. With Claudia was Alexander Weber, Head of Commercial Sales ServiceNow Germany, IFS CEO in Central Europe, Wilfried Gschneidinger, and Thomas Meier, Managing Director of ProV Germany.

About ProV

ProV International Inc. is a global IT services organization committed to providing high-end technologies to make the day-to-day of running a business easier and more cost-efficient. ProV solutions cover a combination of onsite and offshore models supported by multiple engagement offerings. ProV is headquartered in Tampa, Florida with offices in Europe, India, and the Philippines. ProV has deep expertise in ERP, Field Service Management (FSM), Business Intelligence (BI), Testing, and Infrastructure.