Companies hire us because they recognize that doing email right demands a level of expertise that digital agencies can’t provide

Trendline Interactive, a full-service email marketing agency, today announced the addition of 15 new staff and four new clients. Company leadership attributed the growth to ongoing demand for its unique services and proven expertise.

Trendline now employs 58 people across the company’s three locations in Austin, TX, Chicago, IL and Portland, OR. The 15 new employees will fill positions across all departments to meet demand from existing and new clients. The majority will work from the company’s headquarters in Austin with the rest spread across the other two locations including some remote offices. They fill positions in client services, ESP platform management, creative services, and quality assurance.

The four new clients are ShopRunner, eCommission, Banfield Pet Hospital, and LiveNation. They join a growing portfolio of organizations like AARP, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Wacom and Hyatt that have chosen Trendline Interactive as their email marketing agency of record.

“We attract talent who are passionate about email marketing and have the expertise to help us bring new and innovative solutions to our clients,” explained Morgan Stewart, Trendline Interactive’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Companies hire us because they recognize that doing email right demands a level of expertise that digital agencies can’t provide, and we prove that we can help them be successful. Our on-going growth confirms that this approach is working.”

About Trendline Interactive

Trendline Interactive is a full-service email marketing agency. We combine great strategy, an extensive understanding of email solutions, and flawless execution to create highly tailored programs that deliver bottom line results for our clients. For more information, contact Trendline Interactive at 512-717-4097 or or visit http://www.trendlineinteractive.com.