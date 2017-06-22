Leading analytics software company Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2017 by The Washington Post. This is the fourth consecutive year that APT has been included on the Top Workplaces list, which honors 150 organizations in the Washington, D.C. region.

“We are honored to be included as a Top Workplace again this year, particularly as we received this award on the basis of feedback from our team,” said Anthony Bruce, CEO at APT. “We pride ourselves on attracting and retaining top talent, and this recognition reflects our dedication to maintaining our dynamic culture as we continue to expand.”

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey measuring several aspects of workplace culture. APT was selected out of hundreds of organizations that were invited to participate in the survey.

The Post cited feedback from the survey describing APT as an environment where every day is different and team members’ input is highly valued by their clients.

“I have the opportunity to help top-level executives at some of the world’s most influential brands address key business challenges,” said Aaron Lutkowitz, Engagement Manager in Client Services at APT. “I love the collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit of APT and truly feel that my work has an impact on client success.”

“I love working at APT because of the variety projects I am able to tackle,” said Anqi Cong, Database Analyst at APT. “As a part of APT’s innovative culture, I always feel encouraged and supported in developing new ideas and working with my team to bring them to life.”

In addition to this award, APT has been recognized over the years by many other organizations, including The Washington Business Journal, SmartCEO and Glassdoor.com.

About APT

APT, a Mastercard Company, is a leading analytics software company that enables organizations to rapidly and precisely measure cause-and-effect relationships between business initiatives and outcomes to generate economic value. Our intuitive and proprietary Test & Learn® software utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze large amounts of data, enabling business leaders to conduct experiments and allowing them to make optimal decisions and implement business initiatives at scale. APT also offers products that support decision-making for specific business needs, including transaction analysis, space planning, promotion design, category management and location selection. Visit http://www.predictivetechnologies.com to learn more.