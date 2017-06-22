Edgenuity’s ongoing support and flexibility of content have been critical to our ability to meet our students’ individual needs

Edgenuity, a leading provider of online and blended learning solutions, today announced that initial credit and credit recovery students in Community Unit School District 308 (Oswego, IL) have gained significant year-over-year increases in achievement through exposure to a combination of Edgenuity’s online curriculum and traditional hands-on teaching techniques.

“School District 308 has driven great success in a short time by making sure that students are engaged, listened to, and closely monitored so those who do begin to slip can immediately receive additional attention,” said Eric Watt, assistant director of professional development for the district. “Edgenuity’s ongoing support and flexibility of content have been critical to our ability to meet our students’ individual needs.”

In 2016, initial credit students had a success rate (earning C or better) of 92.6 percent, up from 83.2 percent the previous year. In the same year, the success rate for credit recovery students increased 35 percent (from 26.4 to 61.6 percent). In addition, only half as many students needed credit recovery instruction in 2016.

“School District 308 has effectively implemented online learning by fostering a highly personalized learning experience,” said Edgenuity CEO Sari Factor. “The district made engagement from students, parents, and teachers of the utmost importance, and we commend them for taking the proactive steps to improve student outcomes working together with Edgenuity.”

School District 308 implemented the following changes between summer 2015 and summer 2016, which resulted in the improved results.



Online Learning Onboarding: Prior to taking an online course, all students must take a modified non-credit Edgenuity course called “Strategies and Success for Online Learning” to set standards and expectations.

Attendance Requirements: If an initial credit student falls behind, he or she is required to come to the high school every day until caught up. Credit recovery students are on a gradual release model and are required to work in the library every day until they show they can keep progress requirements.

Rigorous Parent Communication: All parents receive a weekly Edgenuity progress report. If a student starts to fall behind, teachers must also speak with parents to ensure their awareness.

Specialist Staff: The district hired a student services counselor, special education teacher, and English language teacher to oversee the online learning program.

“Edgenuity allows us to model the online courses to better match our traditional face-to-face curriculum, thus allowing the teachers of those courses to better assist their online students,” said Jennifer Twohey, a math teacher at Oswego East High School (OEHS). “Attendance requirements have made a substantial difference in our passing rate. It has provided teachers with the time to work directly with their students which has been invaluable to their success.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Sparlin is equally impressed with the success following Edgenuity’s implementation. “This tool provides our students with yet another opportunity to achieve success,” he noted. “Our priority is to help our students realize their potential, and Edgenuity allows this to happen for a broader range of students. We are thrilled with the results we continue to see using this innovative technological program.”

About Edgenuity

Edgenuity is a leading provider of online curriculum, supplemental material and instructional services for the K-12 market. Our solutions are in use in 9 of the top 15 school districts in the U.S., helping schools meet their academic goals and improving student outcomes. Our rigorous, standards-aligned digital content is fully flexible for use in any online or blended learning model to support a personalized learning environment – from elementary through high school. We offer honors and Advanced Placement courses, credit recovery, intervention and test readiness. Edgenuity’s Blended Learning Services, Instructional Services and Professional Development offerings, as well as intervention programs such as Edgenuity MyPath® and Pathblazer® by Compass Learning®, help students, educators and districts achieve success in their online learning programs. For more information, visit Edgenuity.com.

Contacts:

Hayley Milbourn

Sloane & Company

212-446-1870

Hmilbourn(at)sloanepr(dot)com

Leslie Sobon

Edgenuity

877-202-0338

Leslie.Sobon(at)edgenuity(dot)com

Brian Graves

SD308

630-636-3660

Bgraves(at)SD308(dot)org