Plus This! continues their second season with the star-power of one of the hottest actresses currently on network television, Chrissy Metz, tonight on Universal Broadcasting Network (UBN) at 6pm Pacific Time.

Her portrayal as Kate Pearson in This Is Us earned Metz a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film at 74th Golden Globe Awards. Previously, Metz made her mark as “Ima Wiggles” in 'American Horror Story: Freak Show' and won the heart of AHS’ passionate fan-base.

Metz is also a singer in her band Chrissy and The Vapors.

Plus This!, the multimedia brand spearheaded by actor/influencers Kathy Deitch and Eva Tingley, features pop-culture, fashion, and current debates regarding food, health, and the societal negativity and stereotypes that surround women who dare to take up a little bit of space. 67% of American women are a size 14 or above. The moment has arrived for media, entertainment and fashion to catch up with content for this under-served majority.

The pair now have the capability to broadcast across several platforms simultaneously including Facebook Live and YouTube Live, providing an audio and visual experience that fans and advertisers alike find energetic and interactive.