Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

MultiTech provides certified, carrier-approved modems, routers, and gateways to enable IoT and M2M applications on wired, cellular, and LoRa® networks. The announcement highlights Azure certification for MultiConnect® Conduit™ the industry’s most configurable, manageable, and scalable communications gateway for industrial IoT applications.

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customers’ IoT projects with a pretested device and operating system combination,” said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. “MultiTech’s IoT platforms are highly intelligent and programmable down to the very edge of the network. Decreasing the usual customization and work required for compatibility ensures MultiTech helps customers get started quickly on their IoT solution.”

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,” said Barb Edson, general manager for Data Platform and Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. “With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.”

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

Learn more about this collaboration at Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.

