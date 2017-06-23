B & B Builders’ exterior design for the 2017 Western Design Conference Designer Show House uses weathered barn wood in a Western rustic-contemporary look. Interior design firms from small-town Indiana to the mountains of Colorado are collaborating on the 2017 Designer Show House.

Eight interior design firms—from small-town Indiana to the mountains of Colorado—are collaborating on the 2017 Designer Show House, a life-size model home that takes center stage at the 25th annual Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC Exhibit + Sale), opening in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this September.

The six-room home exclusively designed for the WDC Exhibit + Sale will be unveiled during the Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at the Snow King Events Center in Jackson Hole. Guests are invited to peruse the home at their leisure throughout the four-day event ending Sunday, Sept. 10.

B & B Builders of Rigby, Idaho, returns to the WDC Exhibit + Sale to construct the exterior of the Designer Show House for the second year in a row. The commercial and residential general contracting firm has been designing and building custom homes in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah since 1993. The builder is using materials such as naturally weathered barn wood in this year’s design for a rustic-contemporary look.

The show home's finishing exterior touches will include a “front porch” featuring handcrafted wooden furniture by Brian Boggs Chairmakers of Asheville, North Carolina. Boggs’ transitional designs bridge the gap between the traditional rustic aesthetic and the West’s new appetite for contemporary design.

Through the entry, the home’s foyer will be designed by Indiana’s Old Hickory Furniture Company. Over a century old, Old Hickory produces heirloom-quality furniture with a classic rustic lodge look.

Nationally renowned Harker Design will tailor the home’s great room with an emphasis on color and texture. With offices in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho, the full-service design firm offers complete project management and design for residential and commercial interiors, architecture and remodeling projects.

Kibler & Kirch of Billings and Red Lodge, Montana, made their Designer Show House debut last year with a unique bedroom. This year, the team returns to fashion the dining room in timeless style rooted in the American West, incorporating pieces from their eclectic collection of furnishings, rugs, accessories, lighting and artwork.

The hearth room/study will be designed by Dallas Lyon Interiors of Vail, Colorado. “We are creating a space that is old and new, eclectic and functional,” says owner Dallas Lyon. Lyon plans to outfit the room with an all-American color scheme of red, white and blue, using artwork and accessories with rock ‘n’ roll flair. The room will include a sitting area and a desk with antique accents in the mix.

Wilbourne Interior Design, specializing in luxury residential, multi-family and hospitality structures in Wyoming, Arizona and California, will take charge of the home’s master bedroom. The full-service interior design firm will team up with Texas-based art company Ankole– makers of functional serving ware, jewelry and décor crafted from repurposed East African cow horns, as well as Victor Scout a Victor, Idaho, interior design showroom featuring luxury and heirloom furnishings.

The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale Designer Show House is presented by Mountain Living magazine and sponsored by B & B Builders and Dream Jackson Hole.

The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show take place Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at the Snow King Events Center. The WDC Exhibit + Sale continues Sept. 8-10, featuring more than 130 national artists presenting contemporary and traditional handcrafted, original creations of furniture, fashion, jewelry and home/lifestyle accessories. Tickets are $15 per day; Opening Preview Party, Live Auction + Fashion Show tickets are $50/person; $125/person for limited reserved seating. To purchase tickets visit http://westerndesignconference.com/events/.

About the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale:

The 25th annual Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded 25 years ago in Cody, Wyo., as a way to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The WDC Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson in 2007. Owner Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information on the WDC Exhibit + Sale, including schedules and tickets, is available at http://www.westerndesignconference.com and on Facebook and Twitter @WesternDesign.

Contact: Amy Stark, Word PR + Marketing, amy(at)wordprmarketing(dot)com, 307.734.5335