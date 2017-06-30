LitheSpeed Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

We look forward to bringing Agile methods to any agency looking for more speed, flexibility and collaboration, whether it is an IT team or non-IT business unit.

LitheSpeed LLC, leading Lean and Agile coaching, consulting and training agency, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year IT Schedule 70 contract by the United States General Services Administration (GSA). LitheSpeed's designation as an approved prime contracting vendor on GSA’s IT Schedule 70 makes it easy for federal agencies to leverage Agile coaching and training.

LitheSpeed offers complete Agile transformation services, from Agile maturity assessments to executive consulting, leadership development and team coaching. LitheSpeed's certified trainings and custom workshops are designed to align teams and enable team and organizational agility. LitheSpeed trainings include Certified ScrumMaster©, Certified Scrum Product Owner©, Certified Scrum Developer©, Leading SAFe©, Agile Leadership Academy™, ICAgile's Foundations of DevOps, and many other custom workshops.

"Many federal agencies already know LitheSpeed. We are embedded as process and product coaches and train frequently across departments, but the GSA 70 streamlines the process," said Bob Payne, Senior Vice President of Transformation and Coaching at LitheSpeed. "We look forward to bringing Agile methods to any agency looking for more speed, flexibility and collaboration, whether it is an IT team or non-IT business unit." LitheSpeed has successfully assisted Agile adoption at leading federal agencies including USCIS, DHS, IRS, USPTO and NGA.

LitheSpeed will offer services under the SIN# 132-50 (Training Courses) and SIN# 132-51 (IT Professional Services). Under these SINs, LitheSpeed will offer 11 unique Labor Categories and 57 different variations of class types.

Federal agencies can learn more about LitheSpeed's contract services here: lithespeed.com/federal-services. The contract award is effective June 19, 2017 and is valid until June 18, 2022.

For corporate partners interested in teaming, please contact LitheSpeed at info(at)lithespeed.com.



About LitheSpeed



LitheSpeed is a cadre of trainers, agile coaches, and enterprise consultants on a mission to transform workplaces into environments that promote self-management, continuous improvement, and high morale. Based in the DC Metro area, LitheSpeed consultants lead Agile and digital transformation globally at clients across industries, from Fortune100s to local, state and federal government agencies.