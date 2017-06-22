The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards celebrate excellence in editorial and design across the entire digital and magazine media industry. The prestigious awards program is the only one of its kind to honor both design and journalism in the association, b2b, consumer, city & regional, and content marketing/custom sectors.

The final entry deadline is Thursday, June 29. The awards program is an incredible opportunity to earn well-deserved bragging rights—the undisputed ability to tell your organization's readers and advertisers that your publication truly beats out the competition.

"Hearing my name called was the crowning moment of my 30-year career. I truly didn't think I would win—we would win—against national publications, but knowing that we won with a smaller staff and fewer resources was incredibly gratifying.", said Jane Marion, Food and Travel Editor at Baltimore Magazine and winner of the 2016 Eddie & Ozzie "Editor-of-the-Year" award.

Winners and honorable mentions will be recognized in New York City on October 11, 2017 during a celebratory luncheon at The Folio: Show. For more information on the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, visit http://www.FolioAwards.com.

Categories Include:

EDDIES



App (Native)

Digital Edition

Full Issue

Newsletter (NEW!)

Online Column or Blog

Podcast (NEW!)

Series of Articles

Single Article

Use of AR/VR (NEW!)

Use of Social Media

Use of Video

Website

Editor of the Year

Editorial Team of the Year

And more!

OZZIES



App (Magazine Replica)

Cover

Design, New Magazine

Feature Design

Redesign

Site Design

Supplemental Annual or One-Shot

Use of Illustration

Use of Photography

Designer of the Year

Design Team of the Year

And more!

To view a full list of categories, please visit http://www.FolioAwards.com.

The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards Luncheon is being held in conjunction with The Folio: Show, October 9-11—the magazine media industry's largest conference—designed to inspire innovations in content creation, marketing, sales, events, and ad ops. For more information, visit http://www.FolioShow.com.

