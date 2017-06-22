Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC Recognized in Chambers USA Guide 2017

The fact that Chambers USA selected them to be included in the latest edition of their prestigious guide is a testament to to the success our attorneys have achieved on behalf of our clients.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC has once again been recognized as a top Texas law firm in the Chambers USA Guide. Widely considered the most prestigious legal ranking guide, the Chambers USA 2017 edition lists three of the Firm’s practice groups, along with Firm Directors Joseph Coleman and Raymond Kane. Firms and individual attorneys are ranked through an intensive evaluation process conducted by the organization’s staff of full-time researchers and editors that includes in-depth interviews of the Firm’s clients and thorough assessments of the attorney’s recent work.

The Firm’s Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group was ranked in Band 4 for Texas. Chambers notes that the Firm’s team is known for its strong creditors' committee practice across the country, as well as its work for debtors, trustees and asset purchasers. The guide highlights the Firm’s “particular strength in pre-bankruptcy and out-of-court workouts.” Joseph Coleman has been recognized as a notable practitioner within the Firm’s practice group.

Joseph Coleman was also individually ranked in Band 2 for Bankruptcy and Restructuring in Texas. First ranked by Chambers in 2010, Joseph is "an expert in creditors' rights," according to market sources. According to Chambers, he is "familiar with court systems across the country," maintains "great connections in the vendor community," and is praised as "a great listener who thinks quickly on his feet."

Chambers has also recognized Raymond Kane as a leading lawyer in his fields of practice, awarding him a Band 2 ranking for Real Estate in Texas. A founding director of the Firm, Raymond represents developers and operators in all aspects of development transactions, including land use, planning, construction, and lending matters. He also advises landlords and tenants in retail, office and industrial development and leasing transactions. This is the eighth consecutive year that he has been recognized by Chambers USA.

Both the Real Estate and General Commercial Litigation practice groups have been included in the Other Noted Firms category for Texas.

“We are immensely proud of Joe, Ray, and the Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Real Estate, and Commercial Litigation teams here at KRCL,” said Zach Mayer, a Director of the Firm. “The fact that Chambers USA selected them to be included in the latest edition of their prestigious guide is a testament to the success our attorneys have achieved on behalf of our clients.”

For more than twenty years, Chambers & Partners’ guides have ranked the strength and reputation of law firms and attorneys. The organization employs more than 170 researchers who evaluate and rank both individual attorneys and law firm practice groups on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness, and their client-service.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL has more than 95 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.