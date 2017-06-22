Dr. Inderpal Mumick, CEO Kirusa, Named Amongst the “Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business 2017” I am humbled to be recognized amongst such outstanding professionals across the stellar Asian Business fraternity in USA. I acknowledge my family and the Kirusa team for their unwavering zeal and commitment. Inderpal Mumick

Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder and CEO of Kirusa, has been named amongst the “Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business 2017” by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). Dr. Mumick was felicitated at the Dinner Gala held on June 20th, 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The AABDC forum highlights the achievements of Asian American Business Professionals across the USA. The award recipients represent a microcosm of the best of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives who are engaged in a wide range of business interests, and all of whom have a role in driving the U.S. economy.

“I am humbled to be recognized amongst such outstanding professionals across the stellar Asian Business fraternity in USA. This is an opportunity for me to acknowledge and thank my family and the entire Kirusa team for their unwavering zeal and commitment, our partners for the trust placed in us, and the millions of InstaVoice® consumers who use our services every day. It is indeed an honor, and I am grateful for the allegiance of my team and all my well-wishers,” said Dr. Inderpal Mumick.

A serial entrepreneur of Indian origin, Dr. Mumick has over two decades of experience in the telecom environment. He has established Kirusa as a responsive and engaged provider of innovative communication services that cater to the needs of emerging markets in Africa, India, and Latin America. Kirusa has partnered with over 50 network carriers including Vodafone, Orange, MTN, Airtel, Idea, Etisalat, and Tigo.

Kirusa's popular InstaVoice service has been adopted by over 100 million mobile users around the world. InstaVoice has revolutionized call completion services, being the only app that allows users to receive missed calls and voicemails from multiple numbers, and to withdraw voicemail. The InstaVoice app is the best mobile app available anywhere to manage missed calls and voicemails, and can be downloaded from Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Windows Store.

Carlos Caceres, Regional Director of Prepaid at Sprint, and a member of Kirusa’s Advisory Board said, “I would like to congratulate Dr. Mumick on this commendable achievement. It is indeed a proud moment for everyone in Kirusa, and for everybody that considers Dr. Mumick’s vision as truly inspiring.

Extending his congratulations to Inderpal and to Kirusa, Ashish Gupta, Managing Director at Helion and a member of the Kirusa’s Board, said, “Kirusa has made significant contributions in the telecom ecosystem of African markets over the last decade. This is a highly deserved recognition that accounts for years of well-executed accomplishments. I congratulate everyone in Kirusa for their undeterred zeal and wish them more daring ventures.”

Ronald Gruia, Director - Emerging Telecoms, ICT Practice, at Frost & Sullivan said "The award bestowed on Dr. Murmick is the fruit of his passion in making Kirusa the dynamic, customer focused and innovative global mobile technology company that it is today. The ingenuity of its staff is rooted in its AT&T and Bell Labs days, and has allowed Kirusa to achieve impressive milestones such over 100 million monthly active users. We believe Kirusa is well positioned to achieve new milestones and continued success in the future".

Nomination and final selection of the Outstanding 50 Award candidates were done by an Award Committee, which comprises of the previous year’s Outstanding 50 alumni. The panel included Joyce Chang, Global Head of EM Strategy and Credit Research, J.P. Morgan; Michael E. Chen, President CEO, Chen Associates; Anindo Dutta, Group Vice President, Oracle; Mehmood Khan, Executive Vice President, Pepsico; and other notable executives across various industries.

About Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC)

Asian American Business Development Center was established in New York City to promote greater recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy and to advocate for the mainstream marketplace and equal access to business opportunities.

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, a unique call completion service, which supports diverse modes of messaging to ensure you never miss a call; InstaVoice Channels™ that offer subscribers myriad voice content from their favorite celebrities and sports clubs. The company also offers Kirusa Konnect™ enterprises suite to enable enterprise to communicate with their customers using mobile channels. Kirusa partners with over 50 mobile carriers in Africa, India, and LatAm. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls and 100 million active mobile users across the globe, every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

For further inquiries, please contact

Alchemy Corporate Communications

Anju Makin

USA Tel: +1-973-536-2652

E-mail：anju_makin(at)alchemycc(dot)com