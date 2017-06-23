Nick Nicholas, CRE, CCIM, MAI Political polarization and global uncertainty lead the 2017-18 list. Divisiveness ... makes real estate investment decision-making difficult.

Nick Nicholas, CRE, CCIM, MAI, President, Nicholas Co., today shared just-released information about important issues and trends impacting U.S. commercial and residential real estate. Nicholas is a member of The Counselors of Real Estate® (CRE), the global professional association that annually announces The CRE® Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate, an update of market trends and conditions which influence real estate opportunities and risks. Members of CRE are recognized property experts who provide specialized and objective advisory services to clients. CRE membership is by invitation.

Political polarization and global uncertainty lead the 2017-18 list. Divisiveness—which is occurring at all levels and is fueled by news headlines, political beliefs and budget constraints—makes real estate investment decision-making difficult, Nicholas explained. Global uncertainty is also creating challenges for investment and employment in non-U.S. markets and could negatively impact foreign investment in U.S. properties.

Other issues include the technology boom, which is causing extraordinary changes in how real estate is bought, sold, valued and managed. Automation, predicted to replace up to 47% of today’s jobs, will have a serious impact on everything from housing and retail to business offices, tenants and leasing. Two distinct generations—the Baby Boomers and Millennials—living and working side-by-side present the challenge of reconciling conflicting preferences for both office and living arrangements.

Retail disruption: Malls and downtowns are adapting to nationwide store closures as new kinds of experience-driven offerings are introduced. Grocery stores, which have anchored many upscale shopping malls, and grocery shopping more broadly are being reimagined.

Infrastructure investment: Infrastructure investment opportunities such as bridges, ports and roads are attracting new private investors.

Housing: Affordability at all levels is challenging home ownership and squeezing renters.

Lost decades of the middle class: Wage stagnation has significantly restricted purchasing power and home ownership.

Real estate’s emerging role in health care: Demand is increasing for buildings designed and operated in ways that promote positive, healthy outcomes.

Immigration: Restrictions on immigration could negatively impact a large source of residential tenants and home buyers.

Climate change: Should the trend in rising water levels continue, could sea level rises pose a serious threat to property values in the U.S.?

The full list of issues and trends can be found on The Counselors of Real Estate’s website http://www.cre.org.

The Counselors of Real Estate is known for thought leadership, objective insights and extraordinary professional reach, with more than 50 real estate specialties represented among its member experts, who are admitted to the organization by invitation. Members contribute to development of the Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate by participating in the CRE External Affairs (Issues and Trends) initiative. Nicholas has been a CRE member since 1996.

