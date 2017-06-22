Nurses are in a key position and must advocate for patients and their families across the continuum of care” Marilyn A. Prasun, PhD, CCNS-BC, CNL, CHFN, FAHA

6/21/17, At the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) 13th Annual Meeting, board leadership will announce the release of the AAHFN position statement on patient access to healthcare. This position statement, which is published in the May/June edition of Heart & Lung: The Journal of Acute and Critical Care, derives from the national initiative Healthy People 2020 and focuses on the needs of patients with heart failure.

“All patients with heart failure regardless of age, geographic location or socioeconomic circumstances should have timely access and receive evidence based guideline directed medical care. Nurses are in a key position and must advocate for patients and their families across the continuum of care”

Key Takeaways:

It is the position of AAHFN that:

1. All patients with heart failure (HF) have access to and receive the highest quality care as indicated by the latest evidence-based treatment guidelines for HF management to decrease morbidity and mortality and optimize quality of life.

2. Patients with HF, their families and caregivers should be apprised of their treatment options relevant at the time of diagnosis and throughout the disease trajectory, to allow the patient to make informed decisions regarding their care.

3. Collaborative and coordinated management of HF is provided across the continuum of care by knowledgeable, dedicated registered nurses and advanced practice nurses.

About Heart & Lung: The Journal of Acute and Critical Care

Heart & Lung: The Journal of Acute and Critical Care, the official publication of The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses, presents original, peer-reviewed articles on techniques, advances, investigations, and observations related to the care of patients with acute and critical illness and patients with chronic cardiac or pulmonary disorders.

About AAHFN

The AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is our exclusive interest and passion. Our goal is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care.

We unite the full spectrum of nurses and other health professionals interested in heart failure. We serve as the interface for sharing ideas, translating research findings into practice and setting priorities for the future. We welcome and value all professionals involved in heart failure care. We focus on patients across all environments of care from the hospital, to the clinic, to home.

