Insight Care Navigator provides the simple, integrated tools to enable entire care delivery teams to work together to assure better outcomes at a lower cost.

Clinicient Inc., a leader in outpatient rehabilitation business solutions, announced today its Insight Care Navigator, the first therapy-specific care coordination system to seamlessly connect care coordinators to therapists, orthopedic surgeons, other providers, and bundle administrators with the tools and data to ensure patients get the best care, at the lowest cost in the most appropriate setting.

As the healthcare industry continues to move toward alternative payment models as a way to deliver better outcomes at lower costs, episode based bundled payment initiatives such as Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Initiatives (BPCI) and Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement (CJR) have proven to promote high quality, lower cost care. To successfully navigate these payment programs and others, participants need integrated tools to proactively manage care and financial data to assure care quality and lower costs. With input from Value Stream Partners, LLC (VSP), an innovator in bundled-care administration and healthcare transformation, Clinicient’s Insight Care Navigator brings together in one simple solution the first system designed to support orthopedic episode-based bundled payment arrangements.

“Although often overlooked, providing effective pre-operative rehabilitation, peri-operative management, and post-acute physical therapy in the lowest cost setting is critical to patient outcomes and the success of episode-based bundled payment programs,” said Jerry Henderson, PT and Clinicient Vice President of Clinical Strategy. “Insight Care Navigator provides evidence-based guidance to therapists and complete transparency to bundle administrators to demonstrate the efficacy of their therapy services.”

Insight Care Navigator includes an integrated suite of care coordination tools to support patient communications, patient engagement, patient education, provider coordination plus reporting dashboards that give easy, real-time access and visibility into patient outcomes and costs to care coordination teams. In addition, Clinicient has a network of 2500 physical therapy clinics nationwide that bundle administrators can tap into to deliver therapy services. Therapists who participate in the Clinicient Care Network utilize Clinicient’s industry-leading standardized, evidence-based clinical guidelines to help ensure they provide quality therapy care at a lower cost.

“We are excited to contribute our bundled payment experience and clinical expertise to help with the development process of Insight Care Navigator. Clinicient’s Insight Care Navigator will become an important, fully-integratable option in VSP’s turn-key bundled payment administrative service. We look forward to partnering with Clinicient to support providers entering and participating in risk arrangements,” John Friend, JD, VSP Managing Member.

“Payers and providers are concerned about how they will coordinate care, measure clinical outcomes and control costs in value-based care arrangements. Insight Care Navigator provides the simple, integrated tools to enable entire care delivery teams to work together to assure better outcomes at a lower cost,” said Kent Rowe, Clinicient CEO. “It empowers care coordination teams to direct care to the right place, at the right time and fight the spiraling costs of delivering quality healthcare that improves people’s lives. It’s a win for multiple constituents including patients, care providers, payers, and bundle administrators.”

About Clinicient: Clinicient, a leader in outpatient rehabilitation business solutions, develops Insight Care Navigator™, the first therapy-specific care coordination system to seamlessly connect therapists, orthopedic surgeons, other providers and bundle administrators. The system is designed to work seamlessly with Clinicient Insight Patient Engagement, Insight EMR and Insight Revenue Cycle Services to provide the tools and information needed to ensure patients receive the best care, at the lowest cost, in the most appropriate setting in bundled care arrangements. Clinicient is headquartered in Portland, Oregon; for more information call (877) 312-6494 or visit http://www.clinicient.com or follow Clinicient on Twitter @Clinicient.

About Value Stream Partners, LLC: Founded in Tucson, Arizona in 2014, VSP combines administrative, analytic, network development, care navigation design, and strategic services to support strategic alignment and turn-key administration for health systems entering bundled payment programs. For more information call (520) 441-1000 or visit http://www.vspnow.com.