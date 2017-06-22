Country music star Justin Moore will perform on the Buffalo Chip's Wolfman Jack Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. He’s a real treasure, a guy who’s working hard and, as a relative newcomer, has quite an impressive list of top hits.

Six no. 1 country hits, seven in the top ten, and three albums that debuted at no. 1 has earned Justin Moore the right to not only grab a drink at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip®, but to also take control of its world-famous Wolfman Jack Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. Moore’s latest hit single, “You Look Like I Need a Drink” has taken both country music lovers and the charts by storm following a whirlwind of musical successes. Moore will take the stage just prior to GRAMMY-winners The Doobie Brothers and following “The Electric Reverend” Jimmie Bratcher.

“We’ve got some serious country music fans here at the Chip,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “And they are going to go crazy for Justin Moore. He’s a real treasure, a guy who’s working hard and, as a relative newcomer, has quite an impressive list of top hits.”

Moore’s true-blue country hits include “Small Town USA,” “Point at You,” “Lettin’ the Night Roll” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” He was American Country Music’s 2014 “New Artist of the Year” and has sold nearly eight million digital downloads.

The Buffalo Chip’s 2017 Schedule is nearly complete:

Fri., Aug. 4

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing (Free to the Public)

Drowning Pool

Trapt

The Flaunt Girls

Sat., Aug 5

RATT

Night Ranger

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing (ticketed separately)

Motorcycles as Art Exhibit Opens Free to the Public

Sun., Aug. 6

Shinedown

American Flat Track - AMA Pro Grand National Championship Event

Presented by Indian Motorcycle

FXR Bike Show and Dyna Mixer

Mon., Aug. 7

The Doobie Brothers

Justin Moore

Legends Ride®

Full Throttle Florida Magazine Bike Show

Tues., Aug. 8

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Blackberry Smoke

Biker Belles®

Full Throttle Florida Magazine Bike Show

Sportster Showdown Bike Show

Wed., Aug. 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Pop Evil

Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John

RSD Super Hooligan Races

Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Thurs., Aug. 10

Blink-182

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Freedom Celebration and Ride

Rat’s Hole Bike Show

Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750

Fri., Aug. 11

Alter Bridge

AMA Supermoto Races

More Headlining Concerts to be Announced Soon

Sat., Aug. 12

AMA Supermoto Races

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

The Buffalo Chip will be announcing more entertainment in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com.

About The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling®. It is the world’s first and leading entertainment destination for the motorcycle enthusiast and 2017 South Dakota Excellence in Tourism Innovation award winner. Since 1981, the venue’s high-profile, nine-day festival, known as The Best Party Anywhere®, remains one of the world’s most televised and longest running independent music festivals. Located three miles east of Sturgis, SD on 600 creek-fed acres, it offers eight stages of entertainment, a swimming hole, bars, mouth-watering food, showers, cabins, RVs, camping and more to visitors traveling from all corners of the world. The Chip's concerts are free with camping. The 2017 Motorcycles as Art exhibit, “Old Iron/Young Blood - Motorcycles and the Next Gen” curated by Michael Lichter, numerous bike and stunt shows and all shopping, live music and events at the CrossRoads are free and open to the public. More details are available at http://www.BuffaloChip.com.