Renowned Mexican designer Benitos Santos has designed an exclusive collection of wedding dresses for the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. Inspired by the contemporary and elegant design of the resort and its breathtaking scenery, the Las Novias Exclusivas collection is comprised of 10 gowns – each also displaying a unique characteristic of Benito’s personal style. Starting at $2,500 USD, the ultra-feminine dresses are currently displayed in the resort’s wedding showroom but will soon be able to be purchased on velasweddings.com. Grand Velas’ partnership with Santos began in 2016 when he introduced his 2017 Cruise Collection with a fashion show and pop-up shop as part of the resort’s continued commitment to showcasing the best of Mexican fashion, art and crafts to its guests.

Santos leaped onto the fashion scene in 2008 at Intermoda, the largest fashion trade show in Latin America. Just 6 years after he launched his first line, the Jalisco-born designer is a favorite among women who love ultra-feminine dresses and glamorous eveningwear. For his use of new resources, cutting techniques and hand embroidery, Santos has been recognized for his valuable contribution to the fashion industry by being awarded the national prize for fashion in 2014. His work is worn by leading personalities in society and politics internationally, including First Lady of Mexico Angélica Rivera, Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, Victoria Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, singer Anahi (for whom he designed the dress to wed the Governor of Mexican state Chiapas), actress Jenny Pellicer and more.

About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit:

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a Leading Hotel of the World, enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with plasma TVs, wireless internet access, fully stocked mini bar, L’Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines. New Wellness Suites include a personal training session and massage in-suite in addition to other fitness amenities, such as a Lifecycle Exercise Bike, organic soaps, an Alchimia Apothecary Aromatherapy Kit, a Nikken Kenko pillow and comforter, and LED lamp with a clock and timer. Of the resort’s five restaurants, three, serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. An oasis of wellbeing, the resort’s Leading Spa of the World offers 20 treatment suites, more than 30 spa treatments, many inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature water journey. Other features include a fitness center, 24/7 in suite service, water sports, business center, tennis, baby concierge, Kids Club, and teen lounge during holidays. Puerto Vallarta is just a 15-minute drive away. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting facilities, including the Grand Marissa Ballroom, which consists of more than 6,000 square feet and is easily subdivided into five separate rooms. The resort’s facilities also include four other rooms ranging from 681 to more than 1,954 square feet that offer several arrangement variations to maximize meeting productivity and efficiency. The resort has won numerous awards from Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, U.S. News and World Report and Forbes, which named it one of the Top Ten Coolest All-Inclusive in 2012. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, majority owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.