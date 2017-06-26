Fast Transients, Low Noise: Chroma’s New Auto-Ranging Benchtop DC Power Supplies

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of power conversion test equipment, announces the release of its new auto-ranging 62000L series programmable benchtop DC power supplies. New dc supplies feature low ripple, low noise linear performance and a fast transient response in a lightweight, compact, and cost effective package.

As Chroma’s next generation of power supplies, the 62000L series delivers pure and stable DC power as well as built-in features designed to meet the stringent requirements of next generation power electronics including automotive power electronics MCU/ECU, communication electronic parts, and semiconductor IC drivers. Initial release offers two models; 62010L-36-7 and 62015L-60-6 with specifications of 36V/7A/108W and 60V/6A/150W respectively. Chroma also offers a 19″ rack mounting kit for easy ATE integration.

Auto-ranging allows for freely adjusting the voltage and current. This feature eliminates the need to manually select the optimum range allowing all of the power to be available across all of the voltage and current settings.

Fast transient response makes the output voltage that changed due to load characteristics return to a stable supply of power in microsecond response speed. For example, when the output current changes from half load to full load at the speed of 1A/us, the voltage change of the actual output can return to 15mV within 30us.

Low noise input power with pure quality protects the precision load or UUT from the interference of heavy noise. For example, the 62010L-36-7 output voltage noise is lower than 2mVp-p (20~20MHz) under the maximum rated current and maximum output power.

The auto sequencing programming function built into the 62000L series allows the user to define and edit the output waveforms with 8 steps per cycle.

Conventional linear power supplies can be cumbersome due to the frequency design and require more space for ventilation. Chroma simplified the design of the hardware architecture resulting in a better handling compact, lightweight design which is safer to stack.

The 62000L series programmable DC power supplies features an affordable price, high quality output specifications, practical functions, and standard USB and GPIB communication interfaces for testing small power and precision products.

