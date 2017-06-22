Part I of Aragon Research's 2017 Hot Vendors includes AI & Streaming Analytics, Digital Business Platforms, Sales Enablement, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC). Our Hot Vendors in Artificial Intelligence & Streaming Analytics, Digital Business Platforms, and Sales Enablement are helping enterprises gain a competitive advantage.

Aragon Research, a technology focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, published its Hot Vendor reports in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Streaming Analytics, Digital Business Platforms, and Sales Enablement today. The three reports, together with Hot Vendors in UCC, complete Part I of the firm’s 2017 Hot Vendors.

Today, business leaders need to choose technologies that will help them reach desired outcomes faster - in all areas of the enterprise, from operations to human resources to sales. According to Aragon Research, the technologies that will be the most crucial to invest in are the ones that will not only offer new insights into data, but that will actually recommend the next best course of action, a key capability that unites the providers in Aragon’s AI & Streaming Analytics, Digital Business Platforms, and Sales Enablement Hot Vendor reports.

Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research, commented, “The race to Digital is putting enterprises under pressure to do things faster and more efficiently in order to grow. Our Hot Vendors in Artificial Intelligence & Streaming Analytics, Digital Business Platforms, and Sales Enablement are helping enterprises gain a competitive advantage.”

Although the Hot Vendor reports provide extensive analysis and insight, they are not intended to be a complete list of vendors in the AI & Streaming Analytics, Digital Business Platforms, and Sales Enablement markets. Rather, these reports highlight vendors with interesting, cutting-edge products, services, or technologies. For the full analysis, read Part I of Aragon Research’s Hot Vendors for 2017.

About Aragon Research

