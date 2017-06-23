Plastic Fantastic: 10 Years of Johnny Romeo

2017 is a big year at Converge Gallery and for one of their artists, internationally acclaimed Australian painter Johnny Romeo. For the last 10 years, Romeo has been one of the most exciting and dynamic voices in the contemporary world of Pop Art. As a way to celebrate and commemorate this decade of greatness, Converge Gallery Director, John Yogodzinski is planning an exciting hard-cover book launch. Romeo's latest book, "Plastic Fantastic: A Survey Of Paintings, 2007 - 2017" takes a look back at the artist's illustrious career over the last decade, charting Romeo's trajectory from rambunctious punk-pop misfit to the Neo-Expressionist Pop juggernaut he is today.

This is not the first book that the gallery has been involved in. In 2015, they published a book entitled "TV Land: an Exhibition Companion Book for Johnny Romeo", and recently launched a book showcasing all of their 2017 artists back in January titled "17: an exploration of the artists and stories related to all 2017 exhibitions at Converge Gallery." Unlike these publications, this book will break free from the restraints of self-publishing, on-demand digitally produced books and will require the help of the community to become a reality.

Gallery director John Yogodzinski does not want to sacrifice quality this time around and is looking to raise $10,000 through an Indie Go-go crowd funding campaign. The money raised through the campaign will go towards the layout and initial printing of 500, full color hard cover books and will help launch a new publishing division called Hive Publishing Co.

By launching the book under Hive Publishing Co. the gallery plans to distribute the book internationally and make it available to art enthusiasts that enjoy Romeo's artwork and energy world-wide.

Over the course of 150 pages, Plastic Fantastic will showcase some of Johnny Romeo's most iconic works to date. The book captures Romeo's electrifying fusion of Technicolour explosions, comic book aesthetics and street art edginess in all its glory, highlighting his penchant for appropriating familiar Pop iconography and transforming it into thrillingly original paintings.

Plastic Fantastic cheekily takes its title from Andy Warhol's road-trip from New York to LA in 1963. Much like Warhol's hedonistic jaunt through the seedy backwaters and wide-open plains of the United States, Plastic Fantastic is an adrenaline-soaked journey through the pure Pop psyche of Johnny Romeo. From his earliest works in Live At the Apollo to the glitzy Neo-Expressionist bombast of series such as Top of the Pops, the book reveals Johnny Romeo as one of the most vital forces pushing the Pop medium into new and exciting terrain today.

Ambitious in scope and presentation, Plastic Fantastic is slated to be a full-color, hardcover book release featuring essays from esteemed art critics. The book is a bombastic celebration of a truly stellar Pop visionary leading the global charge in Neo-Expressionist Pop art.

If you are interested in helping to make the hardcover book launch a reality, please check out more info on the Indie Go-go campaign at http://www.hivepublishingco.com. Many great perks are available for supporters that get in during the initial funding campaign. We look forward to sharing the past decade of Johnny Romeo will you in November. Thanks in advance for the support.